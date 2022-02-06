Home and Away actor voices support for Neighbours cast as the show's future hangs in the balance

Following reports that Neighbours will be axed unless production company Fremantle can find another home for the show, Shane Withington from Home and Away has voiced his support for the cast and crew.

Responding to a tweet by former Home and Away writer Dan Bennett, who posted a link to a report from TV Blackbox confirming that Neighbours has lost its UK broadcasting deal, Withington said: "Oh dear... all those jobs! Very sad day in Oz television."

Withington, who plays John Palmer on the soap, followed this up with a tweet this morning (February 6) that said: "Sending thoughts and solidarity to our comrades in Ramsay Street," referring to the fictional neighbourhood where the soap is set.

Sending thoughts and solidarity to our comrades in Ramsay Street.

TV Blackbox reported that Channel 5 will not be renewing its deal to air the long-running soap Neighbours, after it bumped the show from its 5.30pm slot in July last year.

Channel 5 released a statement saying: "Neighbours will no longer air on Channel 5 beyond this summer. It’s been a much-loved part of our schedule for more than a decade, and we'd like to thank the cast, Fremantle and all of the production team for their fantastic work on this iconic series."

"We'd also of course like to thank the fans for their loyal support of Neighbours across the years."

Though Neighbours could continue without Channel 5, the production relies on a UK broadcaster and the financial incentives associated with the deal, meaning Fremantle will have to find a new home for Neighbours very soon.

But, with declining viewing figures for the soap in recent years, there's no guarantee this will happen, meaning it will be axed.

Fremantle's executive producer Jason Herbison explained that without a new UK broadcaster, "production must end, effectively resting the show."

Australian Channel 10, which airs Neighbours, added: "It is our intention to continue our association with Neighbours if another broadcast partner comes forward."

"Channel 10 has an ongoing commitment to the show, the cast and crew and is hopeful that Fremantle will find a new production partner. We will provide further updates as they become available."

Fans of the show have also launched a petition to save the show, which has been running for almost 37 years, writing: "Neighbours is more than just a TV show – it is a source of comfort and entertainment for generations of fans who have watched it for decades."

