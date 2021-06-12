AT HOME ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Notifies Investors of Merger Proxy Filing and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors of its investigation into whether the board members of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s acquisition by funds affiliated with Hellman & Friedman LLC (“H&F”).



On May 6, 2021, At Home announced that it had signed an agreement to be acquired by H&F for approximately $2.8 billion. Pursuant to the merger agreement, At Home stockholders will receive $36 in cash for each share of At Home common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the third quarter of 2021. On June 2, 2021, At Home released a Preliminary Proxy Statement recommending that stockholders vote in favor of the proposed merger with H&F. The stockholder vote date is yet to be determined.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that At Home’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for At Home’s stockholders.

If you own shares of At Home and are concerned about the proposed merger, or you are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com or telephone at (646) 860-9157, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

