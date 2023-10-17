Homan tops Grandy 4-3 in opening draw of Grand Slam's Tour Challenge

NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. — Rachel Homan opened the Grand Slam season on Tuesday with a 4-3 victory over fellow Canadian Clancy Grandy at the HearingLife Tour Challenge.

Homan, the defending champion from Beaumont, Alta., scored a single point in the eighth end for the win.

Clancy, from Coquitlam, B.C., picked up back-to-back steals to tie the game, but Homan used the hammer to her advantage in the final end.

In other early women's games, Kerri Einarson of Camp Morton, Man., posted a 5-3 win over Kate Cameron of New Bothwell, Man.

Jennifer Jones of Springwater, Ont., edged South Korea's Seungyoun Ha 6-5 and Sweden's Anna Hasselborg beat Italy's Stefania Constantini 8-4.

In the opening men's draw, Calgary's Kevin Koe topped Winnipeg's Reid Carruthers 5-4 and Scotland's Ross Whyte defeated Sweden's Niklas Edin 8-5.

American John Shuster beat Scotland's Bruce Mouat 6-5 and Italy's Joel Retornaz edged Japan's Riku Yanagisawa 5-4.

Two more draws were scheduled for later in the day at the Gale Centre.

Play continues through Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2023.

The Canadian Press