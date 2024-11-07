Homan rolls to 9-3 win over Carey at Grand Slam of Curling's Co-op Canadian Open

NISKU, Alta. — Top-ranked Rachel Homan defeated Chelsea Carey 9-3 on Thursday to keep her perfect record intact at the Co-op Canadian Open.

Homan, from Ottawa, scored three points in the second end and added three more in the seventh. She improved to 3-0 and secured a playoff spot with one more round-robin game to play.

Carey, who succeeded Jennifer Jones as skip of her Winnipeg-based team, fell to 2-1. Lindsey Burgess is filling in this week at second for Emily Zacharias, who is playing a limited schedule this season.

In other early games, Kerri Einarson of Gimli, Man., dumped Japan's Momoha Tabata 9-1, South Korea's EunJung Kim defeated Japan's Sayaka Yoshimura 7-3 and Edmonton's Selena Sturmay beat Sweden's Isabella Wrana 10-4.

Three more draws were scheduled for later in the day at the Silent Ice Centre.

The playoffs at the Grand Slam of Curling event start Saturday and the finals are set for Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2024.

The Canadian Press