Homan reaches Canadian Open curling final, eyes milestone victory

Ottawa's Rachel Homan continued her undefeated run at the Canadian Open Saturday, booking a spot in the final with a 6-4 semifinal win over American skip Nina Roth.

Homan is eyeing her third consecutive Grand Slam of Curling tournament win; a victory Sunday in North Battleford, Sask., would give the 2018 Canadian Olympic skip 10 in her career.

She'll face Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni, who defeated Eve Muirhead of Scotland 8-4 in the other semifinal.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Toronto's John Epping made quick work of Sweden's Niklas Edin to earn a spot back in the Canadian Open final.

Epping scored four in the first end and was up 9-1 when the two skips shook hands after only five ends in their tournament semifinal on Saturday.

Epping, who won the Canadian Open in 2016, will face Edmonton's Brendan Bottcher in Sunday's final on the fifth stop of the Grand Slam of Curling circuit.

Bottcher toppled two-time champion Brad Gushue of St. John's N.L., 6-5 in the other semi.

Gushue looked to be on his way back to the championship draw with a 5-4 lead in the final end, but Bottcher scored two to advance.

The winning teams take home $30,000 from the $125,000 purse on the line in both the men's and women's divisions. A runner-up finish is worth $18,000.