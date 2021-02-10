Holyrood General Store is an icon on the Huron-Kinloss landscape

·3 min read

Since 1986, behind the counter or behind the post office wicket, Allan and Lucy Miller have been on duty, ready to serve their customers.

On Feb. 4, the couple who are partners in business as well as in life, celebrated their 35th anniversary as owners of store, which offers a wide variety of food items, work clothes, hunting licenses and reportedly the best ice cream cones in the area. When they purchased the store, Lucy says it was absolutely empty, save for a few coolers and a couple of old freezers. The couple rolled up their sleeves and went to work.

Their days are long, as they are up early to accept the first delivery of mail by 7 a.m. and don’t close until 10 p.m. Lucy is the 17th and longest serving official Holyrood postmaster. Other than a four-year gap in the mid-1860s, the post office has served the community since 1856.

The Miller’s, who met during their school days, were farmers with a small store of their own when they got wind that current owner Win Allen was looking to sell. Seeing an opportunity to own their own business, they purchased the building, which also contains their living quarters, the business and the post office.

A point of interest from Allan is that the post office wasn’t always located at the store. Close to the turn of the century, word had spread that the railway planned to locate a route that would stop at Holyrood. Three hotels were built before the railway changed plans and ran tracks from Ripley to Lucknow. The post office, located in one of the hotels, was moved to the location where it now stands, in 1904.

The store has been deemed an essential business during the pandemic, which means while they have been allowed to remain open, the Millers have had to implement a number of changes to meet safety requirements. A clear barrier hangs in front of the post office window, and masks, sanitizer and distancing are in place.

The Millers would, in safer times, have celebrated their anniversary with treats, coffee and hot chocolate, but this year decided to keep the day low-key, to respect restrictions. They may choose to celebrate once COVID passes.

In the meantime, Lucy says they will “keep plugging away”. She says last year there “weren’t nearly as many tourists stopping in” but they did see locals and campers from Fisherman’s Cove.

“There were no fairs, no parades, nothing to draw people to the area,” she said.

Asked what she has enjoyed most about operating the store and post office, Lucy said “The people – meeting people.” She said if it isn’t too busy, “it is a little laid-back and you get a chance to connect.”

While they aren’t actively looking for a buyer, the Millers do have a realtor that keeps her ear to the ground in case any suitable buyers present themselves. Lucy looks forward to developing interests she hasn’t been able to pursue, because of the demands of the business. Allan, who has been involved with several organizations over the years, including the Lucknow Agricultural Society, Wingham Sportsman Club and the Lucknow Kinsman (he is a charter member), may have the time to get involved once again with service groups. They hope to retire around the Wingham area.

“We thank past customers,” said Lucy. “We appreciate their business these past years and we hope to see them again.”

Tammy Lindsay Schneider, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Kincardine Independent

