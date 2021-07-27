Holy smoke: London site of Jehovah’s Witness HQ to be movie studios

Creative capital: Jorja Smith is making full use of London’s production spaces (AFP via Getty Images)

The former UK headquarters of the Jehovah’s Witness organisation is to be transformed into a huge film studio in an attempt to meet the massive demand from firms wanting to film in the capital.

The 200,000 sq ft site in Mill Hill was home to the religious group for decades and also housed the printing plant for its Watchtower magazine and the leaflets handed out at Tubes and in door-to-door visits.

It has been taken on by Purpose which specialises in building flexible workspaces and who will transform it into London North Studios.

It is part of a surge in demand for studio space in the capital with broadcast giants like Netflix attempting to meet increased demand for shows powered by a rise in viewing during lockdown.

A report said the UK needed the equivalent of four new film studios to meet the demand and plans have recently been unveiled for studios in Barking and Dagenham, Reading and a complex at Elstree.

Purpose founder Dan Cohen said: “We decided to launch London North Studios in response to the soaring demand for high-quality filming space close to central London. The studios will also add interest to this corner of the capital creating a cultural cachet and job opportunities.”

The Mill Hill development is the latest in its string of creative workplaces with sites in Bethnal Green, Borough, King’s Cross and Tottenham which are regularly used to make music promos by the likes of Ed Sheeran, Stormzy and Jorja Smith.

It is not the first time Hollywood has come to the north London suburb — a local barracks was used as a set for films including Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy and the Carey Mulligan film An Education.

Major Hollywood films being shot in the UK include the latest Indiana Jones movie starring Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

