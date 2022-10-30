'Holy-Grail-type material': How never-before-seen Led Zeppelin concert footage ended up in Ohio

Bebe Hodges, USA TODAY
·6 min read

John Waters has seen it all.

Little league games. The building of Mount Rushmore. Even nudist camps.

He never knows what lies behind the home videos people ask him to digitize at American Video Productions Company, his media duplication and preservation store in a Cincinnati suburb.

Correction: John Waters thought he had seen it all. That all changed when "Holy-Grail-type material" landed in his lap: Seven minutes from Led Zeppelin's legendary 1970 show at the Inglewood Forum in Los Angeles.

That's the same show that gave the world Live on Blueberry Hill, a lauded Led Zeppelin album that was never supposed to be but was after a fan recorded the concert's audio and the bootleg recording became available around the world.

But video footage from the concert had never come to light. That is until Waters got his hands on two reels of film, complete with the band members rocking out, complete with lots of headbanging and Jimmy Page showing off his fabled guitar playing, all in the cinematic concert light.

For the general public, it's an important lesson to keep looking for treasures you have tucked away somewhere. For rock fans everywhere, it's exciting. For video producers and bootleggers like Waters, this was like reaching the mountaintop.

"I would be lying," Waters says, "if I said that I hadn't dreamt of something like this."

'Just blows my mind': Donna Jean Godchaux recalls the Grateful Dead's 'Europe '72,' 50 years later

John Waters owns American Video Productions Company in North College Hill and recently uncovered seven minutes of never before seen footage of a famous Led Zeppelin concert.
John Waters owns American Video Productions Company in North College Hill and recently uncovered seven minutes of never before seen footage of a famous Led Zeppelin concert.

The legendary concert

Fifty-two years ago, teenager Eddie Vincent tucked his parent's windup 8mm Kodak Brownie underneath his oversized jacket and crept into the Inglewood Forum to see the English rock band.

Back then many bands had a clear rule − no filming. If you were caught filming at a Led Zeppelin concert, well, good luck. Rumor had it Led Zeppelin's manager and ex-wrestler Peter Grant would personally beat you up.

Led Zeppelin didn't want bootleggers for the same reason most bands don't. It's about 'mystique,' something bootlegging messed with. If you wanted to see them or hear them, you needed to buy a long-playing record or buy a concert ticket.

Then there's the concern that a bootlegger might record them on a bad night.

But on Sept. 4, 1970, Led Zeppelin didn't have to worry about that. That night, drummer John Bonham, singer Robert Plant, guitarist Jimmy Page and bassist John Paul Jones were in sync.

Members of the musical group Led Zepelin, circa 1969. John Paul Jones, left, Robert Plant, John Bonham and Jimmy Page.
Members of the musical group Led Zepelin, circa 1969. John Paul Jones, left, Robert Plant, John Bonham and Jimmy Page.

Vincent used his camera, which recorded in bursts, to capture snippets ofthe band performing "Since I've Been Loving You," "What Is and What Should Never Be," "Whole Lotta Love," "Thank You" and other tunes.

Despite the bootleg audio being available around the world shortly after the concert, Vincent is one of few if not the only concertgoer with film from the night.

And yet, for 52 years, Vincent left his film mostly untouched, in a drawer collecting dust.

'Black & Blues': New documentary reveals a defiant, angry Louis Armstrong the world didn't see

Discovering video gold

Waters bought American Video Productions Company from the previous owner in 2011. He works another full-time job but purchased the store as a side hustle because of his affinity for video.

Running the store is Waters' hobby, but over the years, by watching hundreds of other peoples' videos, it's become something more.

"I've lived my life," Waters says, "but I've lived a complete other life through other people's media. The good. The bad. The ugly."

Waters grew up in a single-parent household with two siblings. They didn't have extra money to go toward expensive filming materials, which meant he didn't really have home movies growing up.

His experience, he says, has brought him to appreciate film in a way other people might not.

"Everything is documented now because we have the cell phone, but back then you didn't. Only a few people had cameras. So to have them, I tell folks, 'you don't know how lucky you are,'" Waters says. He's had instances where his customers tell him to throw away their film, to which Waters refuses. "You're telling me to throw your life away, I can't do that."

John Waters owns American Video Productions Company in North College Hill and recently uncovered seven minutes of never before seen footage of a famous Led Zeppelin concert. (Photo: Amanda Rossmann, The Enquirer/Amanda Rossmann)
John Waters owns American Video Productions Company in North College Hill and recently uncovered seven minutes of never before seen footage of a famous Led Zeppelin concert. (Photo: Amanda Rossmann, The Enquirer/Amanda Rossmann)

Waters' appreciation − and eye −for film was critical for discovering the Zeppelin tape.

Vincent contacted Waters to digitize his film of The Who performing at Anaheim Stadium in 1970. Waters was shocked by the high quality of Vincent's film and asked him if he had footage of anything else.

Vincent said yes, he had his Led Zeppelin film, but he figured nobody would care about that.

Waters said otherwise.

Rock history: John Lennon originally sang 'Yellow Submarine' as a sad song, and you won't recognize it

The public unveiling

When Vincent sent him the reels of film from that sacred night at the Inglewood Forum, Waters got to work digitizing.

He didn't want to get his hopes up too high. He knew that fan-shot 8mm films were usually filmed from far away with less-than-ideal camera quality. But he had faith given the quality of Vincent's The Who concert film.

The anticipation was killing him.

John Waters owns American Video Productions Company in North College Hill and recently uncovered seven minutes of never before seen footage of a famous Led Zeppelin concert.
John Waters owns American Video Productions Company in North College Hill and recently uncovered seven minutes of never before seen footage of a famous Led Zeppelin concert.

"My jaw dropped when I realized what was playing before me," Waters says, describing how he felt when he digitized the film and saw the quality of the video. It was everything he could have wanted and more. He knew this was something that needed to be out in the public for Led Zeppelin fans, and music fans in general, to enjoy.

Music from Live on Blueberry Hill was added to the video, and the video was uploaded to YouTube just in time for the 52nd anniversary of the show.

And like the concert's audio half a century before, the film struck a chord with fans, even on an international scale. Days after it was uploaded online, a DVD copy of the video became available to purchase in Japan.(Experts say that American record stores, now few and far between, don't really have the desire or the room to carry illegal merchandise.)

So what exactly is the price for a one-of-a-kind, never-before-seen video of one of the best rock bands of all time at arguably their greatest concert ever?

A mere 750 Yen, or about $5.21 USD.

More coverage from USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Unseen Led Zeppelin concert footage from 1970 LA show surfaces

Latest Stories

  • Julia Fox Kicks Ass as The Fifth Element for Halloween

    While everyone is dressing as Julia Fox for Halloween, the queen herself chose to mirror another...

  • Senators' Josh Norris could miss entire season with shoulder injury

    Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith is reportedly not confident forward Josh Norris will return to the team in 2022-23.

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to

  • Kings beat Lightning 4-2 to snap 10-game series skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lightning. Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots in the opener of Tampa Bay’s three-game California road trip. The Kings

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Will Pascal Siakam continue to get to the free-throw line?

    Raptors forward Pascal Siakam is getting in the paint and finding early paths to the free-throw line this season which has helped boost his points per game average. Full episode of Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discussing early trends is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Montour scores late in third, Panthers beat Senators 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Montour scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:32 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 on Saturday. Carter Verhaeghe had two goals and an assist for the Panthers, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk each had a goal and two assists, and Montour also had two assists. Spencer Knight had 23 saves as Florida snapped a two-game skid. Shane Pinto, Brady Tkachuk and Nick Holden scored for the Senators, who have lost two straight. Anton Forsber stoppe

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • Kuemper's shutout leads Capitals over Predators 3-0

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for his first shutout with Washington and the Capitals beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday night. Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin scored to help the Capitals win for the third time in four games. Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which has lost six of seven. Kuemper had to be sharp early, denying Yakov Trenin from in close just 13 seconds into the game. That was one of 11 saves Kuemper made in the opening perio

  • Are the Raptors a top-5 defence in the NBA?

    They've had their ups and downs but Nick Nurse's squad has shown flashes of dominance in the early portions of this season. Full episode of Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discussing early trends is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • How the Raptors stymied Embiid, Harden en route to big win over 76ers

    The Raptors were able to shut down the Sixers superstars when it mattered most. Toronto's big dogs came to play, too.

  • Olofsson scores in OT as Sabres rally past Blackhawks 4-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Victor Olofsson scored twice, including in overtime, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 on Saturday night. Olofsson got his sixth of the season 36 seconds into overtime. He converted a slap shot from the right circle off a pass from Tage Thompson. Buffalo had dropped two in a row. The Sabres trailed 3-1 after two periods, but Thompson scored twice in the third. Craig Anderson made 23 saves. Olofsson opened the scoring in the first with a power-play slap s

  • Marino defeats Fernandez in all-Canadian quarterfinal to advance at Abierto Tampico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Rebecca Marino got the better of Leylah Fernandez in their all-Canadian quarterfinal at the Abierto Tampico WTA 125 tournament with a 6-3, 6-3 win on Thursday. Marino won 72.4 per cent of her first-serve points and broke on five of her 10 opportunities. The Vancouver native recorded all four of her aces in the second set alone. Fernandez of Laval, Que., in comparison, had a tough night only winning 50 per cent of her first-serve points. The 20-year-old fired two aces in the mat

  • Atletico Ottawa's Bassett wins CPL POY and Players' Player of the Year Award

    OTTAWA — Atletico Ottawa’s Ollie Bassett won both the Canadian Premier League Player of the Year and the inaugural Players' Player of the Year awards on Friday. Bassett guided Ottawa from worst to first after departing from Pacific FC in the off-season. The 24-year-old attacking midfielder from Northern Ireland led his team with eight goals and was named to the CPL team of the week a league-high 11 times. Atletico Ottawa's head coach Carlos Gonzalez claimed the Coach of the Year Award leading hi

  • Lucas Raymond scores twice in Red Wings' 2-1 win over Wild

    DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored his first two goals of the season, Ville Husso made 30 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Saturday night to end a two-game losing streak. Raymond finally broke through in the eighth game of the season after scoring 23 times last season as a rookie. Raymond broke a tie on a power play with 4.3 seconds remaining in the second period. Driving into the goal crease with the puck, he managed to jam it through the legs of goalie Filp Gusta

  • Spurs waive Canadian Josh Primo, No. 12 pick in 2021 NBA draft

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs waived Canadian guard Josh Primo on Friday, surprisingly cutting ties with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. The 19-year-old 6-foot-6 guard, who is from Toronto, had averaged 7.0 points in four games this season while battling minor injuries. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford said. The Spurs would not offer any further deta

  • Former NHLer Ryan Kesler recalls the time he nearly fought John Tortorella

    Kesler joined the Spittin' Chiclets podcast recently and detailed a wild exchange between him and the fiery coach during a 2014 practice.

  • Trust, patience are required with OG Anunoby's scoring growth

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," the former Raptor explains the mental and physical hurdles a player goes through when they're attempting to take scoring leaps. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.