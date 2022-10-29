Holy Cross tops Fordham 53-52 with walkoff 2-point PAT

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Ayir Asante scored on a double-reverse for a two-point conversion in overtime to lift Holy Cross to a thrilling 53-52 win over Fordham on Saturday in a showdown of high-powered ranked FCS teams.

After Matthew Sluka's fourth touchdown pass, a 9-yarder to Justin Shorter, the Crusaders (8-0, 4-0 Patriot League), ranked eighth in the FCS coaches poll, didn't hesitate to go for their 13th-straight regular season win and 15th straight league win.

Sluka gave the ball to Shorter going from right to left and headed to the right corner of the end zone. Asante then took the ball from Shorter and swept right with an option to throw to a wide-open Sluka but kept it and easily cruised into the end zone.

Sluka threw for 291 yards and ran for 174 yards and a touchdown. Jalen Coker had six receptions for 131 yards and three touchdowns, two in the fourth quarter, the last tying the game at 45 with 1:24 left. Shorter had seven receptions for 127 yards.

Tim DeMorat threw for five touchdowns, the fifth to Dequece Carter on the first play of overtime for the 15th-ranked Rams. He threw for 256 yards with a rushing touchdown. Carter had four catches for 107 yards and three scores, Mikai Felton had four for 92 and two TDs. Julius Loughridge had 125 yards on the ground and Trey Sneed had 104.

Holy Cross had 607 yards of offense; Fordham 499.

