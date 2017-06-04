Holy Cross staves off elimination with 7-4 win over Nebraska

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) -- Austin Masel and Anthony Critelli both drove in two runs and Holy Cross stayed alive in the Corvallis Regional on Saturday with a 7-4 victory over Nebraska.

The Huskers (35-21-1) were eliminated from the NCAA Tournament with the loss. The Big Ten champions head home from their third postseason appearance in the past four seasons.

Holy Cross (24-28) goes on to face the loser of Saturday night's game between Yale and the No. 1 national seed Oregon State Beavers. The Crusaders, who won the NCAA title in 1952, are making their first postseason appearance since 1978.

Critelli hit an RBI single in the first then scored on Alex Voitik's double to put the Crusaders up 2-0.

Jesse Wilkening's lineout scored a run to narrow it for the Huskers before Luke Roskam's game-tying RBI single to right in the fourth inning.

Masel and Critelli both drove in runs in a three-run fifth inning. Masel added an RBI single in the sixth.

Scott Schreiber homered for the Huskers in the eighth.

George Capen (6-1) pitched 3 1/3 innings of relief for the win, allowing two runs on three hits. Nebraska starter Derek Burkamper (6-6) allowed five runs on six hits over 4 1/3 innings for the loss.