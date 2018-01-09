Holy Cross snaps 5-game skid, beats Loyola (Md) 63-57

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) -- Austin Butler scored all of his 12 points in a second-half run by Holy Cross and Jacob Grandison finished with 10 points, on 4-of-6 shooting, to help the Crusaders beat Loyola (Md.) 63-57 on Monday night and snap a five-game skid.

Karl Charles scored 11 points and Patrick Benzan had seven points and nine rebounds for Holy Cross (4-11, 1-3 Patriot League).

Caleb Green made a layup and, after the Greyhounds missed a 3 on the other end, Charles knifed into the lane and, as the shot clock expired, kissed it off the glass to give Holy Cross a 58-53 lead with 89 seconds to play. Loyola's Cam Gregory hit two free throws nine seconds later but the Crusaders hit 6 of 8 foul shots - including 4 of 4 by Patrick Benzan - in the final 33 seconds to seal it. The Greyhounds made just 1 of 4 from the field, and 0 for 2 from the free-throw line, in the final 23 seconds.

Chuck Champion had 16 points, Gregory scored 13 and grabbed 11 rebounds and Isaiah Hart added 12 points for Loyola (4-11, 2-2).

Champion and Gregory combined to score 11 points during a 13-2 run that spanned halftime and gave the Greyhounds a 35-24 lead early in the second half. Holy Cross scored 20 of the next 26 points, including 12 by Butler, and led the rest of the way.