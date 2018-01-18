Holy Cross beats Army 70-66 behind Floyd's 18 points

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) -- Jehyve Floyd had 18 points, nine rebounds and four blocks and Caleb Green scored 15 as Holy Cross beat Army 70-66 on Wednesday night.

Army's Jordan Fox made a pair of free throws with 2:27 left before Jacob Grandison made back-to-back 3s in a 60-second span to give the Crusaders a 68-64 lead. Matthew Wilson's dunk with 29 seconds to play brought the Black Knights within two points, but Patrick Benzan sealed with two free throws with 21 seconds to go.

Holy Cross led 41-30 at halftime, but Army went on a 17-6 run for its first lead of the second half and was up 58-57 on Thomas Funk's jumper with 5:56 left. Funk made another jumper to put the Crusaders up 62-60 with three minutes remaining.

Karl Charles scored 11 points for Holy Cross (5-13, 2-5 Patriot League) which shot 25 for 50 from the field and made 11 of 27 (41 percent) 3s.

Matthew Wilson led Army (11-7, 4-3) with 17 points and seven rebounds and Fox scored 16 with nine boards.