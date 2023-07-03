Holt Renfrew x Beyoncé Launch Immersive Renaissance Installation

If you've been watching Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour videos on repeat like we have, you're in luck as Holt Renfrew is helping us get into full on D-I-V-A mode with the launch of the "Renaissance Flagship."

Celebrating the tour's two-night residency at Toronto's Rogers Centre, the Canadian retailer is transforming its store to welcome an overflowing collection of never-before-seen clothing and accessories, available for the first time in North America.

Housed in a fitting chrome formation, the 21-piece collection pays homage to the already-legendary tour's aesthetic, featuring a Summer Renaissance hoodie, boasting bold "B" detailing in honor of the Queen herself, as well as a rodeo-ready silver cowboy hat. For the bibliophiles, a robust 80-page self-published art book is teeming with exclusive imagery. The flagship also includes an exhibition of couture looks from Bey and Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing, allowing fans to get up close and personal with the one-of-a-kind designs for the very first time, marking a historic moment as Beyoncé is the first Black woman to ever oversee a couture collection designed by a Parisian fashion house. Commemorating the exhibition, a four-piece collection arrives alongside it, including oversized T-shirts, artfully dropped-shoulder hoodies, as well as a spacious tote, complete with the collection's logo.

Available at Holt Renfrew's 50 Bloor Street West store from July 5 to July 11, 2023, the Renaissance collection is priced from $25 to $325 CAD, while the exhibition collection ranges from $200 -- $600 CAD.

Take a sneak peek in the gallery above.