Holt Renfew issues apology after Ojibway man's status card rejected in Montreal store

·4 min read
Evan James Redsky says his status card is never an issue in the Toronto area where he lives, and his experience in Montreal was shocking. (Submitted by Emma Greenfield - image credit)
Evan James Redsky says his status card is never an issue in the Toronto area where he lives, and his experience in Montreal was shocking. (Submitted by Emma Greenfield - image credit)

Evan James Redsky says he and his girlfriend were escorted out of a Holt Renfew store in Montreal after two managers refused to honour his tax exemption.

"As an Indigenous consumer, this is our worst nightmare," said Redsky.

His status card is a federal government identification that offers certain rights to Indigenous people under the Indian Act, including some tax exemptions.

Redsky's card is expired, but due the pandemic, the government has extended expiration dates on such cards until May 1. Regardless, his status never expires, and an up-to-date card isn't required to access his rights.

Redsky is Ojibway and lives in Toronto. He said he used his status card there a few weeks ago at a different Holt Renfew without any trouble. In fact, he said, he's never had trouble at any store in the Toronto area and he has lived there for about 12 years.

"They all accept it without question," he told CBC Montreal's Daybreak.

The incident in Montreal took place on March 26. Being refused was a shocking experience that felt as though his identity was being called into question, Redsky said.

"Either there's a discrepancy in their policies between stores or these employees made a choice not to be helpful with us that day," he said.

Holt Renfrew issues apology

Redsky filed a formal complaint with Holt Renfrew, a fashion retailer and department store chain. The company has since apologized on social media.

"On Saturday, in our Montreal store, a tax exemption was denied to an Indigenous customer due to an expired status card. This was not acceptable and does not reflect our values or who we are," the company said on Instagram.

"The actions taken by our employees, while not intended to come from a place of discrimination, were not acceptable. We apologize for how the situation was managed and escalated."

The company recognized its error, and says it is "accelerating and heightening training and introducing several changes as a direct result of this incident."

CBC
CBC

The company says it has communicated to all store employees that status cards will be honoured in accordance with government guidance, regardless of expiration.

"We will ensure all our employees are provided training on our updated policy and new processes by the end of this week," the post said.

"Furthermore, we are implementing employee training on escalation processes to ensure incidents such as this do not occur in the future."

Common issue in Quebec, says Kahnawake resident

This isn't an issue at only one Montreal store, according to Steve Bonspiel, editor of the Eastern Door newspaper.

He said the same thing has happened to him and many other Mohawk from Kahnawake, a reservation southwest of Montreal.

"It always seems like it's a pain in the butt here in Quebec," said Bonspiel.

CBC
CBC

It's not a problem at every store, he added, but tends to happen at places unused to seeing the card. He said sometimes cards are refused because people don't like to honour them, and they will "make a big stink."

"It makes us feel bad because this is our right," said Bonspiel. "I think the businesses, in this day and age, have to respect our rights."

He is calling on the government to clarify the rules so that status cards are respected in all provinces.

ISC says card not required

Megan MacLean, spokesperson for Indigenous Services Canada (ISC), said cardholders must periodically renew their card to keep information updated, but "it is not necessary to hold a status card or secure status card to access the benefits, rights, programs and services a person is entitled to as an individual registered under the Indian Act."

Their 10-digit registration number confirms their status and can be used to access some services and programs, even without a status card.

"However, having a valid status card makes accessing services and programs easier," she said.

ISC has been promoting the need to renew cards by the new May 1 deadline, she said.

"We continue to work with the Retail Council of Canada, police services and financial institutions to ensure they recognize status cards as a valid form of identity," she said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NHL broadcaster doubles down on controversial, violent opinion

    Tyson Nash had the opportunity to walk back his brutal comments. He chose not to.

  • Making the case for each of the NHL's Norris Trophy contenders

    Four players have legitimate arguments to win the Norris Trophy this season. Here's the case for each one.

  • Matthews nets 51st goal to help Toronto defeat Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 51st goal, Morgan Rielly had a goal and two assists, and the Toronto Maple Leafs won their fourth straight with a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night. John Tavares, Wayne Simmonds, Timothy Liljegren and Pierre Engvall also scored for the Maple Leafs, who have netted 24 goals during their streak. Ivan Provorov had two goals and an assist and Kevin Hayes also scored for the Flyers, who have lost five of six. Philadel

  • Pascal Siakam discusses Kyle Lowry's impact on and off the court

    After Toronto's loss to Miami in Kyle Lowry's emotional return, Pascal Siakam said Lowry's leadership qualities, work ethic, ability to connect and bond with teammates and the way he always set a hardworking tone are some of the lasting traits that have impacted him most. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Senators' Josh Norris scores first career hat trick in 5-2 win over Red Wings

    OTTAWA — The first career hat trick for 22-year-old Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris was memorable for him because of the opposing team. Norris, a Michigan native who drew up cheering for the Detroit Red Wings, scored three goals in Sunday's 5-2 win over the visiting Wings. "Definitely a little bit extra special," Norris said. Ottawa swept the weekend home-and-home against Detroit. Norris, who also scored in Friday's 5-2 victory in Detroit, reached the 30-goal mark this season his empty-net g

  • Kraken deal blow to Stars' playoff push with 4-1 victory

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jared McCann scored a short-handed goal in the first period, Ryan Donato converted on a breakaway early in the third period, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Sunday night. McCann’s early goal was his 25th of the season and Donato added a beautiful finish five minutes into the third period to give the Kraken a cushion. It was Donato’s 14th of the season, tying his career-high. Yanni Gourde added a breakaway goal with 2:13 left and Karson Kuhlman scored an empty-n

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Flyers bench Keith Yandle to end record ironman streak at 989 games

    Phil Kessel now owns the NHL's longest active ironman streak, sitting just 21 back of Yandle's consecutive games played record.

  • The Kyle Lowry influence on Siakam, VanVleet

    Kyle Lowry has left a mark on the city of Toronto, the Raptors organization and even some of its players. Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss the ways they see Lowry’s game in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam.Kyle Lowry has left a mark on the Toronto, the Raptors organization and even some of its players. Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss the ways they see Lowry’s game in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Longtime Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens saw it all and told it well

    Former Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens, who earned Hall of Fame recognition in both lacrosse and hockey while criss-crossing the globe in more than three decades with the national news agency, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 74. Stevens was a rich character, a talented writer unflappable on deadline and someone who lived life to the fullest. In profiling Stevens ahead of his 2008 induction into the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame, Bernie Puchalski of the St. Catharines St

  • Panthers clinch postseason spot with 5-3 win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau set Florida’s single-season points record, and the Panthers clinched a playoff berth with a 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. Huberdeau scored his 24th goal to extend his point streak to eight games and raise his season total to 97, one more than teammate Aleksander Barkov’s record set in 2019. Anthony Duclair scored twice as the Panthers (48-15-6) established a franchise record for victories. Winning for the seventh time in eight games, Florida c

  • Eriksson Ek sets career high in goals, Wild top Capitals 5-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek scored his career-best 20th and 21st goals of the season and added an assist, and the Minnesota Wild cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday night. Marcus Foligno built on one career-high with his 20th goal and set another with his 16th assist for the Wild, who have won nine of their last 10 games while earning a point in the other. Tyson Jost and Nicolas Deslauriers also scored as second-place Minnesota extended its lead to five points

  • Gostisbehere's OT goal lifts Coyotes past Blackhawks, 3-2

    CHICAGO (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored on a deflection with 14.7 seconds left in overtime, Michael Carcone and Travis Boyd also scored, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Sunday night. The win was only struggling Arizona’s second in the last nine games (2-6-1). The slumping Blackhawks lost their fifth straight (0-3-2) after a two-game winning streak. Gostisbehere’s game-winner came with Chicago’s Patrick Kane in the penalty box and deflected off Chicago center Jonathan

  • Toews helps Avalanche beat Penguins 3-2 for 28th home win

    DENVER (AP) — Devon Toews scored with 4:26 remaining, Darcy Kuemper stopped 38 shots and the Colorado Avalanche tied the franchise record for most home wins in a season with a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. It was win No. 28 at Ball Arena, matching Colorado’s marks from 2000-01 and 2017-18. At 28-4-3, Colorado possesses the league’s top home record. Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Mikko Rantanen also scored for Colorado in a fast-paced game that had just one penalty and featured tw

  • Raptors fans roast pop-up Kyle Lowry statue spotted around Toronto

    A temporary Kyle Lowry monument made its way around Toronto this weekend and was predictably mocked online by a bunch of Raptors fans.

  • Kyle Lowry: ‘I miss everything about this city, this country, this organization'

    Raptors legend Kyle Lowry returned to Toronto on Sunday for the first time since being traded to the Miami Heat. He discussed what he misses about playing in Toronto, how impressed he’s been with the Raptors this season, what the transition to Miami has been like for him and his family, and much more. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Joseph notches first hat trick, Senators top Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Recently acquired Mathieu Joseph scored three times in the third period for his first career hat trick, Mads Sogaard made 27 saves in his NHL debut and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Friday night. Joseph's three goals were his first for Ottawa since being dealt from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline. Josh Norris, playing in his home state for the first time in his pro career, scored on a power play for his 27th goal for the Seantors. Austin Watson added a

  • He did it again. 93-year-old runner Canio Polosa of London, Ont., secures 3 more Canadian records

    Retired doctor, 93-year-old Canio Polosa was hoping to finish Saturday's 10K race in London, Ont., in an hour and 20 minutes. He'd been training all winter and had already secured a 5K Canadian Masters Athletics record last fall. Turns out Polosa is even faster than he thought. He finished the Springbank Sprint 10K in 1:14:04. How does he do it? "I just keep working, doing something that I think helps," said a soft-spoken Polosa at the end of the race. "It was so much better than he expected," s

  • Golden Knights edge Canucks 3-2 in overtime, extend win streak to five games

    VANCOUVER — Shea Theodore scored 2:05 into overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights eked out a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. Jonathan Marchessault had a goal and assist, and Alex Pietrangelo also scored for Vegas (39-28-4), which stretched its win streak to five games. The Canucks (32-28-10) went down 2-0 in the first period but rallied with goals from J.T. Miller and Bo Horvat in the third. Robin Lehner returned from a lower-body injury to put up a 26-save performance for Vegas. Th

  • Here's a glimpse into Robert Lewandowski’s lifestyle

    From a bizarre diet to growing up in a sporty family, here is the success story of Polish football player Robert Lewanwoski.