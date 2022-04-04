Holt Renfew issues apology after Ojibway man's status card rejected in Montreal store

Evan James Redsky says his status card is never an issue in the Toronto area where he lives, and his experience in Montreal was shocking. (Submitted by Emma Greenfield - image credit)

Evan James Redsky says he and his girlfriend were escorted out of a Holt Renfew store in Montreal after two managers refused to honour his tax exemption.

"As an Indigenous consumer, this is our worst nightmare," said Redsky.

His status card is a federal government identification that offers certain rights to Indigenous people under the Indian Act, including some tax exemptions.

Redsky's card is expired, but due the pandemic, the government has extended expiration dates on such cards until May 1. Regardless, his status never expires, and an up-to-date card isn't required to access his rights.

Redsky is Ojibway and lives in Toronto. He said he used his status card there a few weeks ago at a different Holt Renfew without any trouble. In fact, he said, he's never had trouble at any store in the Toronto area and he has lived there for about 12 years.

"They all accept it without question," he told CBC Montreal's Daybreak.

The incident in Montreal took place on March 26. Being refused was a shocking experience that felt as though his identity was being called into question, Redsky said.

"Either there's a discrepancy in their policies between stores or these employees made a choice not to be helpful with us that day," he said.

Holt Renfrew issues apology

Redsky filed a formal complaint with Holt Renfrew, a fashion retailer and department store chain. The company has since apologized on social media.

"On Saturday, in our Montreal store, a tax exemption was denied to an Indigenous customer due to an expired status card. This was not acceptable and does not reflect our values or who we are," the company said on Instagram.

"The actions taken by our employees, while not intended to come from a place of discrimination, were not acceptable. We apologize for how the situation was managed and escalated."

The company recognized its error, and says it is "accelerating and heightening training and introducing several changes as a direct result of this incident."

The company says it has communicated to all store employees that status cards will be honoured in accordance with government guidance, regardless of expiration.

"We will ensure all our employees are provided training on our updated policy and new processes by the end of this week," the post said.

"Furthermore, we are implementing employee training on escalation processes to ensure incidents such as this do not occur in the future."

Common issue in Quebec, says Kahnawake resident

This isn't an issue at only one Montreal store, according to Steve Bonspiel, editor of the Eastern Door newspaper.

He said the same thing has happened to him and many other Mohawk from Kahnawake, a reservation southwest of Montreal.

"It always seems like it's a pain in the butt here in Quebec," said Bonspiel.

It's not a problem at every store, he added, but tends to happen at places unused to seeing the card. He said sometimes cards are refused because people don't like to honour them, and they will "make a big stink."

"It makes us feel bad because this is our right," said Bonspiel. "I think the businesses, in this day and age, have to respect our rights."

He is calling on the government to clarify the rules so that status cards are respected in all provinces.

ISC says card not required

Megan MacLean, spokesperson for Indigenous Services Canada (ISC), said cardholders must periodically renew their card to keep information updated, but "it is not necessary to hold a status card or secure status card to access the benefits, rights, programs and services a person is entitled to as an individual registered under the Indian Act."

Their 10-digit registration number confirms their status and can be used to access some services and programs, even without a status card.

"However, having a valid status card makes accessing services and programs easier," she said.

ISC has been promoting the need to renew cards by the new May 1 deadline, she said.

"We continue to work with the Retail Council of Canada, police services and financial institutions to ensure they recognize status cards as a valid form of identity," she said.