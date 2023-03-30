Holt: Fire-hit Budgens supermarket to reopen after being rebuilt

The rebuilt store features self-service checkouts and refill stations, CT Baker Group said

A town's only supermarket that was destroyed by fire almost three years ago is due to reopen.

Budgens in Holt, north Norfolk, was gutted by the blaze on 20 June 2020 after flames were sparked following an electrical fault.

The store had been described as a "lifeline" during the pandemic and a temporary replacement was set up.

Owners CT Baker Group said they were "thrilled" to be opening the new store at 10:00 BST.

Store manager Sandra Taylor-Meeds said: "We can't wait to start serving the people of Holt in our new surroundings.

"This shop has been such an important asset for the residents here and the launch of this new building is sure to make a real difference."

The original supermarket had been in the town for 35 years and contained a Post Office and launderette.

It was empty at the time of the blaze and no-one was hurt.

At the time of the fire, smoke could be seen some 10 miles (16km) away.

CT Baker Group said building the new store "faced many challenges" due to global events, including the war in Ukraine affecting the availability of raw materials and the Suez Canal blockage causing supply disruption.

Despite these challenges, it said the construction team "remained committed" and used many local companies and workers.

It said new features of the rebuilt store included self-service checkouts and refill stations.

