Holographic Hues Take Over the New Born x Raised x Nike SB Dunk Low

Nike and its coveted SB label continues to try its hand at more and more collaborations, from Run the Jewels to Jarritos. Now, the skate-inspired sneaker series is back with another striking team-up, this time courtesy of Born x Raised.

Landing in the form of an SB Dunk Low silhouette, the sneaker is reinvented with a bright white and blue color scheme, with crisp white accenting the shoe's tongues, quarter panels and toe boxes, while a bold blue hue takes over the sneaker's overlays. Toe boxes swap out their typical dotted perforations for distinctive cross shapes, and the shoe's classic heels are further enhanced by holographic panels and "Born SB" branding.

Born x Raised's signature motto, "One Block at a Time", appears across the sneaker's tongues and toe tips, with "In Loving Memory" plastered across the laces. Statement wording continues to make an appearance as the phrase "On the Turf" appears with a 3D block on the shoe's heels. Elsewhere, the sneaker comes complete with jeweled upper eyelets, holographic accents on the medial Swooshes and pink embroidered emblems on the shoe's heel counters.

Take a closer look at the Born x Raised x Nike SB Dunk Low above, with release details still to be confirmed.

