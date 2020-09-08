How ‘Holocough’ Went from Anti-Semitic Threat to COVID-19 Truther Rallying Cry

In May, conspiracy theory and hate speech monitoring groups started flagging the spread of a disturbing anti-Semitic meme: a stylized picture of the novel coronavirus on a tie-dye-like background framed with text reading, “COVID-19. If you have the bug, give a hug. Spread the flu to every Jew. Holocough.”

A report by the Community Security Trust, a British group that works to stop the spread of anti-Semitism, cast the meme as the apex of far-right chatter “about getting infected, either deliberately or accidentally, and then going to synagogues and other Jewish buildings to try to infect as many Jewish people as possible.”

The meme soon largely fell out of the public eye. But the term holocough spread, and not just among twisted circles advocating the anti-Semitic weaponization of the virus.

According to several digital hate speech monitoring groups canvassed by The Daily Beast, the term has been used as a tagline for a slew of conspiracy theories in recent months. Among them are deluded ideas that deny the existence or extent of the horrific COVID-19 pandemic, accept the pandemic but believe it’s a Jewish invention created for profit or population control, or suggest pandemic control measures are a prelude to Holocaust-like mass internments by the “deep state.”

The meme has also cropped up in shitposts with no clear ideology or goal beyond provocation.

The story of how and why this trope caught fire and spread across many seemingly distinct and even opposed strains of conspiracy and hate is representative of how ideas flow through and across far-right factions in modern America, experts said. Understanding those dynamics is especially vital right now, as open hate and conspiracy theories are enjoying remarkable visibility in mainstream politics. Among recent examples, the Republican National Convention had to boot a speaker after The Daily Beast revealed she’d recently retweeted a particularly virulent anti-Semitic QAnon thread. Days earlier, President Trump himself effectively embraced QAnon at the White House.

Grasping the way deranged totems like this one morph and spread is also important because America is still deep in the throes of the historic COVID-19 pandemic. As public health scholar Lawrence Gostin told The Daily Beast, conspiracies that sow doubt about the nature of and responses to the coronavirus are “probably the single greatest threats to public health” today.

Because the social mediascape is vast, fractured, and at times opaque, Aryeh Tuchman of the Anti-Defamation League cautioned it’s difficult to track the precise origin of terms like holocough. But Rick Eaton, a digital hate researcher at the Simon Wiesenthal Center, told The Daily Beast that the earliest usage he’s been able to document during the pandemic came from a Telegram post on March 11. (Telegram did not respond to a request for comment for this story.)

It read, simply, “the holocough.”

By that time, anti-Semitic pandemic conspiracy theories and hate had already been burbling up online for months. Conspiracy theories typically form and spread in times of confusion and upheaval, as people search for clear and easy answers, and for individuals to blame. They often pile on to established scapegoats—like Jewish populations, who have been wrongly blamed for pandemics since at least the 14th century Black Death, and falsely accused of manipulating literally every major global event to benefit themselves and hurt others.

Someone apparently saw holocough, liked it, and forwarded it to other Telegram groups, until it seemingly caught the eye of notorious shitposter Milo Yiannopoulos, and he included it in a March 16 poll on his Telegram channel on what he and others should call the virus, pitting it against Chinese flu, kung flu, Wuhan wheezer, boomer doomer, and ching chong chinky-wong ping lo wang pao sweet & sour sickness. (Yiannopoulos did not respond to a request for comment.) That likely put it on the radar of people advocating many different strands of conspiracy theory who all cross over onto each other’s forums and lap up content from major (or once-major) figures like Yiannopoulos.

