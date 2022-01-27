Author responds after Holocaust graphic novel 'Maus' pulled from Tennessee district's curriculum

Rachel Wegner, Nashville Tennessean
·4 min read

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee school board has drawn criticism after it voted to remove "Maus," a Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel about the Holocaust, from its curriculum.

The McMinn County School Board in eastern Tennessee voted 10-0 to ban the book in a Jan. 10 meeting, citing concerns over "rough" language and a nude drawing of a woman, according to meeting minutes posted to the district website. The book was part of its eighth grade English and language arts curriculum.

The graphic novel, written by comic artist Art Spiegelman, tells the story of his Jewish parents living in 1940s Poland and follows them through their internment in Auschwitz. Nazis are portrayed as cats, while Jewish people are shown as mice. The book also includes conversations between Spiegelman and his elderly father as he convinces him to tell his story.

Spiegelman, who was awarded a Pulitzer for the book in 1992, told The Tennessean, part of the USA TODAY Network, he thinks the board's decision is "absurd."

While it's not the first time "Maus" has been the subject of controversy, Spiegelman said he is alarmed by school boards banning books nationwide as a result of tense debates over the teaching of race, slavery and oppression.

"This is not about left versus right," he said. "This is about a culture war that's gotten totally out of control."

As news spread about the school board's decision, the U.S. Holocaust Museum said, "Maus has played a vital role in educating students about the Holocaust through sharing detailed and personal experiences of victims and survivors."

"On the eve of International #HolocaustRemembranceDay, it is more important than ever for students to learn this history," the museum said Wednesday on Twitter without mentioning the district. "Teaching about the Holocaust using books like Maus can inspire students to think critically about the past and their own roles and responsibilities today."

The move came after a discussion among board members and instructional supervisors about the book's content and how best to teach students about the Holocaust.

PHOTOS: International Holocaust Remembrance Day 2022 honors history of victims

Eight "curse words" and the nude drawing were at the forefront of the concerns over the book, according to the board minutes.

"There is some rough, objectionable language in this book," McMinn County Director of Schools Lee Parkison said during the meeting. He did not immediately respond for comment early Thursday.

Board member Tony Allman said he was concerned about scenes in the book where mice were were hanged from trees and children were killed. The book also depicts suicide.

HER FAMILY SAVED HIM DURING THE HOLOCAUST: Years later, a chance encounter led to love.

Maus: A Survivor&#39;s Tale Volumes 1 &amp; 2 by Art Spiegelman
Maus: A Survivor's Tale Volumes 1 & 2 by Art Spiegelman

Instructional supervisor Julie Goodin, a former history teacher, said she believes the book represents the brutality of the Holocaust.

"There is nothing pretty about the Holocaust and for me this was a great way to depict a horrific time in history," she said.

Instructional supervisor Melasawn Knight Knight pointed out that, as a teacher, she taught several books with things like vulgar language and violence, including "Bridge to Terabithia," "The Whipping Boy" and "To Kill a Mockingbird."

The school board discussed redacting the parts of the book in question and reaching out to the author on what was allowed. Ultimately, copyright concerns prevailed and the board voted to remove the book and search for an alternative.

Spiegelman said he's happy the book has "an afterlife" as a teaching tool and he believes it can spark conversations and deeper understanding about genocide and oppression.

"It's a book that breaks through in a way that others can't," he said. "It allows an entry point for people. I just don't want it to be boxed in as only about the Holocaust or only about the Jews."

Elsewhere in Tennessee, a Williamson County Schools committee recommended the removal of the book "Walk Two Moons" by Sharon Creech from its elementary school curriculum, citing "objectionable content" and "emotionally weighted topics" that may not be suitable for children. The book was one of 31 submitted by a chapter of Moms for Liberty, a group a co-founder said is grounded in "conservative values," with chapters across the nation.

The committee did not remove the other books, but flagged seven for "instructional adjustments," including: "Sea Horse: The Shyest Fish in the Sea by Christine Butterworth; "Feelings" by Aliki; "Separate is Never Equal: Sylvia Mendez and Her Family’s Fight for Desegregation" by Duncan Tonatiuh; "Love that Dog" by Sharon Creech; "Hatchet" by Gary Paulsen; "George v. George: The American Revolution as Seen from Both Sides" by Rosalyn Schanzer; and "The River Between Us" by Richard Peck.

Both decisions come as schools across the nation grapple with increasingly vocal parent concerns about topics taught in the classroom and the role parents should have in choosing what children are taught.

Find reporter Rachel Wegner on Twitter @rachelannwegner.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: 'Maus' Holocaust book removed by Tennessee school board amid criticism

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Tennessee school board’s ‘demented’ move to ban Holocaust novel Maus met with bafflement and anger

    Pulitzer prize-winning author Art Spiegelman called the decision ‘demented’

  • Tennessee school board unanimously votes to remove 'Maus' a Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel about the Holocaust from curriculum

    It is the latest in a string of books that have been banned including Toni Morrison's "The Bluest Eye" and Sharon Creech's "Walk Two Moons."

  • Trevor Noah Finds the Silver Lining in Joe Rogan’s Take on the Term ‘Black’ (Video)

    “At least Joe Rogan wasn't talking about vaccines,” the “Daily Show” host says. “So that is a step in the right direction”

  • Trevor Noah mocks Joe Rogan and Jordan Peterson over conversation about skin colour

    Controversial podcast host had engaged in a discussion about who should be considered Black

  • Senators captain Tkachuk to replace injured teammate Batherson at all-star weekend

    Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk has been added to the Atlantic Division's roster for the upcoming NHL all-star weekend. Tkachuk replaces Drake Batherson, who was injured in Ottawa's 5-0 win over visiting Buffalo on Tuesday night when he was shoved into the boards by Sabres goalie Aaron Dell. It's the second all-star nod for Tkachuk, who replaced injured Toronto centre Auston Matthews in 2020. Tkachuk has 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) in 33 games this season, his fourth since being selec

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • Penguins rally to edge road-weary Jets 3-2 in a shootout

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen and Jeff Carter scored nine seconds apart in the third period to erase a two-goal deficit and Sidney Crosby scored the only goal of the shootout as the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied by road-weary Winnipeg 3-2 on Sunday. The Penguins trailed for more than 40 minutes after falling behind early in the first but recovered late to extend their winning streak to five. Kapanen began the comeback by redirecting a pass from Evgeni Malkin to bring Pittsburgh within a goal 6

  • With no VanVleet, Siakam narrowly misses triple-double in win over Charlotte

    TORONTO — Pascal Siakam narrowly missed a triple-double in his stint at point guard, Toronto got off to a hot start and the short-handed Raptors beat the Charlotte Hornets 125-113 on Tuesday. With Fred VanVleet sitting out with a sore right knee, Siakam started at point guard. He had 24 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds, while Gary Trent Jr. poured in a season-high 32 points. Anunoby had 24 points, while Chris Boucher had 12 points, Malachi Flynn chipped in with 11, and rookie Dalano Banton h

  • Defending Olympic gold medal-winning Russians unveil roster

    Slava Voynov and Artem Anisimov are among the former NHL players named to Russia’s roster for the upcoming Beijing Olympics. The Russians are the defending champions after winning gold in Pyeongchang four years ago when the NHL also did not send players. They should be the favorite once again in another Winter Games without the world's best players, even with Pavel Datsyuk and Ilya Kovalchuk not returning. The Russian Hockey Federation named its 25-man roster Sunday that features seven players b

  • Barrett scores 28 as Knicks beat Clippers 110-102

    NEW YORK (AP) — RJ Barrett had 28 points, 14 rebounds and six assists, and the New York Knicks beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102 on Sunday. Julius Randle had 24 points and nine rebounds, helping New York stop a three-game slide. Evan Fournier made four of the Knicks' 16 3-pointers and finished with 14 points. Reggie Jackson scored 26 points for the Clippers, and Ivica Zubac had 17 points and 13 rebounds. Los Angeles has lost seven of its last 10 games. Barrett scored 17 to help the Knicks to

  • Maple Leafs' power play thriving despite apparent flaw

    The Leafs' power play is going to be a fascinating thing to track over the second half of the season.

  • Staal, Julien could see hopes of NHL return boosted by Olympic performances

    Eric Staal wasn't aiming to take part in his third Olympics. Claude Julien, meanwhile, agreed to coach Canada at two December tournaments simply to get back behind the bench. The COVID-19 pandemic has, of course, closed plenty of doors. But for Staal and Julien, it's opened another wide open — and there's a chance it could eventually lead both men back to the NHL. The decorated duo is set to lead Canada's Olympic men's hockey team at the upcoming Beijing Games after the NHL withdrew from the tou

  • 'Underrated' Raptors star Fred VanVleet praised by Blazers coach Chauncey Billups

    Chauncey Billups is a big Fred VanVleet fan.

  • McKeever, Arendz highlight Canada's 12-person Para nordic squad for Beijing

    Led by a pair of former flag-bearers in Brian McKeever and Mark Arendz, Canada's Para nordic team for the 2022 Beijing Paralympics was announced on Wednesday. The 12-person team includes 10 Paralympic veterans and two rookies. The team set a national record with 16 medals at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. "This is an experienced group of athletes who have won medals under the most intense pressure at major international competitions including multiple times at the Paralympic Games," said Kate Boyd,

  • 'They have no more hope': Quebec faces calls to reopen organized sports for youth

    Quebec coaches, players and sports federations are demanding the provincial government create an action plan to reopen organized sports for youth, saying the restrictions are having a serious impact on young people's mental health. "For two years, we have had to put sports on hold several times and we are witnessing the harmful effects it is having on our children," Jocelyn Thibault, the director of Hockey Quebec, said Friday. "Kids don't want to move anymore. They have no more hope," said Thiba

  • Traded to LAFC, former 'Caps goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau still on the move with Canada

    Recently traded from the Vancouver Whitecaps to Los Angeles FC, Maxime Crepeau is still on the move. Currently in camp in Florida with Canada, the 27-year-old goalkeeper from Candiac, Que., is headed to Honduras and El Salvador with a game against the U.S. in Hamilton in between as the Canadian men play three crucial World Cup qualifiers in a week. In a surprise move last Thursday, Vancouver sent Crepeau to LAFC in exchange for US$1 million in general allocation money plus a 2025 first-round pic

  • Matthews produces shootout winner as Maple Leads edge Ducks 4-3

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs scored three power-play goals and Auston Matthews produced the shootout winner to defeat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Wednesday night. Mitch Marner, William Nylander and John Tavares each scored power-play goals to push the Toronto Maple Leafs to a two-goal lead before an empty Scotiabank Arena because of provincial COVID-19 restrictions. But a late goal in the second period and another from Ducks forward Vinni Lettieri with 6:37 remaining in the third sent the game

  • Chelsea shakes off blues with customary win over Tottenham

    LONDON (AP) — Once Hakim Ziyech's curling, dipping strike landed in the Tottenham goal, Chelsea never looked back. Sure, it took until two minutes into the second half to break the deadlock and the Moroccan was justified in ranking it “10 out of 10." But the space gifted for Thiago Silva's header from Mason Mount's free kick in the 55th minute to seal a 2-0 win on Sunday was a snapshot of this most lopsided of London rivalries. Chelsea should never have doubted its four-match winless run in the

  • Kings guard Terence Davis out indefinitely with wrist injury

    ATLANTA (AP) — Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis will be out indefinitely after injuring his right wrist in Tuesday night's loss to the Boston Celtics. Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry said before Wednesday night's game at the Atlanta Hawks the team's medical staff was “in the process of exploring all kind of treatment” for Davis. Davis took a hard fall in the 128-75 loss at Boston. The wrist injury was announced after the game. The Kings say tests on Wednesday revealed damage to tendons in t

  • Marchment has two goals, assist as Florida Panthers defeat Winnipeg Jets 5-3

    WINNIPEG — On a team with plenty of scoring power, Florida Panthers forward Mason Marchment took his turn in the spotlight Tuesday. Marchment scored twice and added an assist as Florida defeated the Winnipeg Jets 5-3 before 250 fans. "It was his best game by far," Florida interim head coach Andrew Brunette said of Marchment. "He’s a unique player for us and he brings a dimension unlike a lot of players like him. "And he creates a lot of different things with his size, his reach, his tenacity. He