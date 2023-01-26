Holocaust events ‘more important than ever’ in face of mass killings 78 years on

Laura Parnaby, PA
·4 min read

A Holocaust survivor has spoken about why commemorating the 78th anniversary of the atrocity is particularly important amid mass killings which are still being committed around the world, including in Ukraine.

During a Holocaust Memorial Day event in central London attended by Cabinet ministers, MPs and faith leaders, Dr Martin Stern spoke about his wartime experience surviving horrific conditions in Netherlands Nazi camps.

He addressed an audience which included Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Chief Rabbi, Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey, and London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

Holocaust Memorial Day
Holocaust survivor Dr Martin Stern speaking at the commemorative ceremony in St John’s Smith Square (James Manning/PA)

Victims of the Holocaust are remembered each year on January 27 – the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest Nazi death camp.

Speaking to the PA news agency at the Westminster event two days prior, Dr Stern said it saddened him that decades on genocides are still being committed around the world – but he still has hope for a brighter future.

“We have a gigantic task ahead,” he said. “Each of these memorial events can only do a small amount.

“The key to solving the problem of recurring genocides has to lie in the education of every human child, everywhere in the world, forever.

“It is a huge task, but not a hopeless one. The human race has made progress, but boy does it need to make more.”

Holocaust Memorial Day
Candles were lit at a commemorative ceremony (James Manning/PA)

Dr Stern also said that Holocaust survivors were saddened to hear “gangster criminal” Vladimir Putin accusing his opponents of being “Neo-Nazis” to justify his invasion.

Speaking about Russia, Dr Stern said: “The biggest state on earth is ruled by a gangster.

“Not only do they not have democracy, they have allowed the direction of their country to be controlled exclusively by a gangster criminal.”

At the lectern, Dr Stern, who was born to a Jewish father and non-Jewish mother, recounted surviving life at Westerbork and Theresienstadt camps in what was then Nazi-occupied Netherlands as a young boy.

His father died in a separate camp in 1945, and his mother died due to an infection during childbirth in 1942.

Dr Stern described the moment police pulled him out of school when he was five years old, after his teacher had attempted to save him by pretending that he was not present.

Holocaust Memorial Day
Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Michael Gove, speaking at the commemorative ceremony at St John’s Smith Square in London (James Manning/PA)

Several others also spoke at the event, which was hosted in the Concert Hall of St John’s Smith Square, Westminster – including Mr Gove, Ms Rayner, Justin Welby and Sir Ephraim Mirvis.

Many speakers drew attention to people currently being persecuted en masse in countries including Cambodia, Rwanda, and Darfur in Sudan.

In a video message, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak showed support for the event and spoke about the Holocaust Memorial and Learning Centre which is being built next to Parliament.

Addressing survivors, Mr Sunak said: “Your message will stand immortalised in the memorial, your testimonies will be heard in the learning centre, and your call to fight hatred will echo eternally across the generations, so long after we are all gone, your truth will remain and humanity will never be allowed to forget.”

Holocaust Memorial Day
Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis, speaking at St John’s Smith Square in London (James Manning/PA).

The Chief Rabbi closed the ceremony by paying tribute to those still suffering, including the Uyghurs in China and the Rohingya people in Myanmar.

He said: “Today the welfare and wellbeing and the very lives of Uyghurs in China and the Rohingya in Myanmar are in the hands of ordinary people, just as the security of millions of innocent men women and children right across Ukraine is today in jeopardy.

“Surely the time has come for ordinary men and women right across the globe to determine that never again means never again.”

Holocaust Memorial Day
Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner speaking at the ceremony (James Manning/PA)

Olivia Marks-Woldman, chief executive of Holocaust Memorial Day, said Wednesday evening’s event marked the first anniversary survivors had been able to attend in person for three years due to the pandemic.

She said: “Holocaust Memorial Day feels more important than ever.

“The world is feeling quite fragile for a lot of people.

“Many of people are feeling under pressure from the cost of living crisis and from the war in Ukraine, and we know that in times of pressure extremism often flourishes.

“We know that incidents of anti Semitism have increased in the UK and other forms of hate crime still persist, so to have an annual Holocaust Memorial event where we are learning where hatred ultimately led when it wasn’t challenged is hugely important.”

Latest Stories

  • Western tanks set for Ukraine as UK questions battle-readiness of Russian rival

    Germany and the US are expected to announce plans which could see dozens of modern Western tanks heading to Ukraine.

  • ‘Issues’ with leader caused this WA state lawmaker to leave the Republican caucus

    “I have very good working relationships with almost every single member in the House,” the state lawmaker said. “But sometimes there’s issues that come up and you have to take a stand to make a difference.”

  • Debt costs help push government borrowing to 30-year high

    Government borrowing hit the highest level for a December since records began in 1993.

  • Rishi Sunak promises legislation to build new Holocaust memorial centre

    The PM said the centre next to Parliament would ensure the testimonies of Holocaust survivors were ‘heard at the heart of our democracy’.

  • Broad protest for Danish government's plans to scrap holiday

    COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and her centrist coalition have been broadly lambasted by the opposition, trade unions, the country's bishops and many rank-and-file members of their own parties for proposing to abolish a springtime public holiday. The three-party government wants to scrap the holiday that falls on the fourth Friday after Easter and that is known as Store Bededag, or Great Prayer Day. They say the money saved will be used to boost defense fundin

  • Emma Roberts on Possibility That Her 2-Year-Old Son Will Sleepwalk: 'Hope It's Not Hereditary'

    The actress shares son Rhodes, 2, with ex-boyfriend Garrett Hedlund

  • Swarm of early-morning quakes rattles Los Angeles awake, seismologists say

    “Anyone else woken up by that earthquake?”

  • Alex Lyon makes 29 saves to help Panthers beat Wild 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Alex Lyon made 29 saves for his second consecutive victory and the Florida Panthers beat the Minnesota Wild 5-3 on Saturday night. With starting goalie Sergei Bobrovsky injured Thursday night in Montreal and Spencer Knight off to the American Hockey League on a conditioning stint, the Panthers dressed their primary AHL goalies. Lyon started after making 23 saves in relief of Bobrovsky in Montreal, and Mack Guzda was the backup as the Knoxville native became the first player

  • 76ers, without Embiid and Harden, edge Kings for 5-0 trip

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored 15 of his 32 points in the third quarter and the Philadelphia 76ers, playing without Joel Embiid and James Harden, completed a perfect five-game road trip by beating the Sacramento Kings 129-127 on Saturday night. Maxey also had seven assists and six rebounds to help the 76ers overcome a 21-point deficit. Embiid and Harden rested foot injuries but the rest of the 76ers snapped Sacramento's six-game winning streak. Tobias Harris, Montrezl Harrell and

  • Brewers' Anderson hopeful improved shoulder sparks rebound

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Now that his shoulder isn’t bothering him anymore, new Milwaukee Brewers acquisition Brian Anderson is hoping he can recapture the hitting success he enjoyed earlier in his career. The Brewers announced the signing of Anderson on Monday, though the deal was initially reported Wednesday. Terms weren’t revealed, but a person close to the situation said the former Miami Marlins third baseman/right fielder received a one-year, $3.5 million contract and could earn an additional $2 mi

  • Radek Faksa scores twice, 1st-place Stars beat Coyotes 4-0

    DALLAS (AP) — Radek Faksa had his first two-goal game in more than three years, captain Jamie Benn added a power-play goal and the Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars beat the hapless Arizona Coyotes 4-0 on Saturday night. Faksa scored both of his goals on rebounds in the first period, when the Stars went ahead 3-0, and rookie Wyatt Johnson scored his 12th goal in the second period. It was first multipoint game this season for Faksa, who had last scored two goals on Nov. 15, 2019. Jake Oetti

  • Purdy, 49ers beat Cowboys 19-12, advance to NFC title game

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey scored on a go-ahead 2-yard run in the fourth quarter and San Francisco’s defense did the rest, sending the 49ers to their second straight NFC title game with a 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The 49ers (15-4) used back-to-back long scoring drives in the second half to wear down the Cowboys (13-6) and win their 12th straight game. San Francisco advanced to play the Eagles in the NFC title game next Sunday in Philadelphia after losin

  • Braves' Grissom puts in extra work for shortstop competition

    ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves' commitment to giving Vaughn Grissom a chance to win the starting job at shortstop can't be questioned. First, the Braves, who must replace Dansby Swanson, scheduled Grissom for three offseason visits with third base coach Ron Washington for intense fielding drills, each lasting at least one week. On Saturday, manager Brian Snitker said he hasn't even considered giving Grissom the chance to compete for playing time in left field this spring. Snitker and the Brav

  • 3 forwards Maple Leafs should target at NHL trade deadline

    The Maple Leafs don't have much cap space, but they still have options to improve their roster by the NHL trade deadline.

  • Commissioner Gary Bettman says 'nobody tanks' in the NHL

    NHL commissioner Gary Bettman defended the league's integrity on Tuesday when he refused to admit that teams tank for better odds in the draft lottery.

  • Precious Achiuwa is showing he's improved his court awareness

    Amit Mann and Asad Alvi discuss what Precious Achiuwa has shown since he's returned from injury and the improvements he's made in his court awareness. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Paul beats Shelton in all-US quarterfinal at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tommy Paul reached his first Grand Slam semifinal and ended the surprising run of Ben Shelton by winning their all-American matchup at the Australian Open 7-6 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 on Wednesday. Paul, a 25-year-old from New Jersey, is the first man from his country to make it to the final four at Melbourne Park since Andy Roddick in 2009. Roddick was also the last man from the U.S. to win a Grand Slam singles championship, at the U.S. Open 20 years ago. The 35th-ranked P

  • Canucks fans boo Rick Tocchet, toss jersey on ice in his debut

    Canucks fans were less than enthused when they welcomed new head coach Rick Tocchet to his first game at Rogers Arena on Tuesday.

  • Antetokounmpo scores 29 in return, Bucks top Pistons 150-130

    DETROIT (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 20 of his 29 points in the first quarter, returning to the lineup after a five-game absence to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 150-130 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. The two-time MVP was joined by three-time All-Star Khris Middleton, putting the Bucks' prolific duo in the same lineup for the first time in more than a month. Antetokounmpo had been out with a sore left knee. Middleton, who hadn't played since Dec. 15 due to a sore right knee

  • Boudreau bids goodbye as struggling Canucks drop 4-2 decision to surging Oilers

    VANCOUVER — Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau stood on the bench Saturday night, clapping for the crowd and trying to soak in a bittersweet moment. Vancouver had just dropped a 4-2 decision to the visiting Edmonton Oilers — the team's third loss in four nights — but chants of Bruce, there it is!" to the tune of Tag Team's "Whoomp! (There it is)" still echoed around Rogers Arena. Expectations are that Boudreau will be fired in the coming days and the veteran NHL bench boss treated Saturday's game as i