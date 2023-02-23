Holmstrom, Sorokin lead Islanders to 2-1 win vs. Jets

  • Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) reacts as the New York Islanders celebrate a goal by Sebastian Aho during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    1/6

    Jets Islanders Hockey

    Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) reacts as the New York Islanders celebrate a goal by Sebastian Aho during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • New York Islanders' Scott Mayfield (24) and goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) protect their net from Winnipeg Jets' Blake Wheeler (26) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    2/6

    Jets Islanders Hockey

    New York Islanders' Scott Mayfield (24) and goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) protect their net from Winnipeg Jets' Blake Wheeler (26) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • New York Islanders' Zach Parise (11) fights for control of the puck with Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    3/6

    Jets Islanders Hockey

    New York Islanders' Zach Parise (11) fights for control of the puck with Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Winnipeg Jets' Pierre-Luc Dubois (80) fights for control of the puck with New York Islanders' Anders Lee (27) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    4/6

    Jets Islanders Hockey

    Winnipeg Jets' Pierre-Luc Dubois (80) fights for control of the puck with New York Islanders' Anders Lee (27) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Winnipeg Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers (27) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal as New York Islanders' Kyle Palmieri (21) reacts during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    5/6

    Jets Islanders Hockey

    Winnipeg Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers (27) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal as New York Islanders' Kyle Palmieri (21) reacts during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) protects his net during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    6/6

    Jets Islanders Hockey

    New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) protects his net during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) reacts as the New York Islanders celebrate a goal by Sebastian Aho during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
New York Islanders' Scott Mayfield (24) and goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) protect their net from Winnipeg Jets' Blake Wheeler (26) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
New York Islanders' Zach Parise (11) fights for control of the puck with Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Winnipeg Jets' Pierre-Luc Dubois (80) fights for control of the puck with New York Islanders' Anders Lee (27) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Winnipeg Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers (27) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal as New York Islanders' Kyle Palmieri (21) reacts during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) protects his net during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
By: SCOTT CHARLES
·2 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — Simon Holmstrom scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and Ilya Sorokin made 24 saves to lead the New York Islanders to a 2-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday night.

Sebastian Aho also scored for New York, which won for the third time in four games and extended its winning streak against Winnipeg to six games, dating to March 28, 2019.

Connor Hellebuyck made 20 saves and Nikolaj Ehlers scored the lone goal for Winnipeg, which completed its four-game road trip (1-3) with a loss.

With the game tied at 1, Hellebuyck struggled to pick up the loose puck after Matt Martin’s shot from in close created a rebound. Holmstrom was able to fire a shot to the glove side to give New York the lead at 9:57 of the third period.

Bo Horvat made two nifty passes on the sequence, setting up Martin for a chance from in close, and then Holmstrom. Martin also picked up an assist on the play to extend his individual point streak to three games.

Kyle Palmieri drew a slashing penalty with 2:31 remaining to prevent the Jets from tying the game in the closing minutes.

Ehlers evened the score at 1 with a power-play goal at 4:30 of the second period. The Danish forward wired a wrist shot over the glove of Sorokin from the faceoff circle as he collected his fifth goal of the season in his 22nd game. Josh Morrisssey and Kyle Connor assisted.

Winnipeg outshot New York outshot 11-4 in the middle frame, but was unable to take the lead.

Aho scored his fifth of the season at 17:35 of the first period to open the scoring. Brock Nelson fired a shot that created a juicy rebound that Aho buried during 4-on-4 action. Winnipeg's Mason Appleton committed a turnover in the offensive zone, which led to the scoring opportunity for New York.

Ross Johnston and Pierre-Luc Dubois each received two-minute matching roughing penalties, which led to wide-open play that the Islanders were able to capitalize on.

MILESTONES

Mark Scheifele skated in his 700th career game and became the fifth player in franchise history to reach that mark, joining Blake Wheeler, Bryan Little, Toby Enstrom and Chris Thorburn. ... Ehlers skated in his 500th career game and became the third player in Jets team history (since the franchise relocated to Winnipeg in 2011-12) to reach that milestone.

UP NEXT

Islanders: Host the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night.

Jets: Host the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Latest Stories

  • Islanders rally in the third for 4-2 win over Penguins

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — The New York Islanders are running out of healthy bodies. They're not running out of ways to stun the Pittsburgh Penguins. Bo Horvat and Anders Lee scored less than 2 minutes apart in the third period as New York rallied for a 4-2 victory over the rattled Penguins on Monday. The Islanders pulled off their second late comeback over the Penguins in three days when Horvat beat Tristan Jarry to the short side with 11:26 remaining to tie it. Jarry turned it over behind the Pittsburg

  • China Looks to Show World It Can Broker Russia-Ukraine Peace

    (Bloomberg) -- A year after declaring a “no-limits” partnership with Russia, China is now seeking to convince the world it’s a neutral actor that can help end the war in Ukraine. It won’t be easy. Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military FailingsWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Week Trial Finds Few Are Going BackPu

  • Senators send Zaitsev, picks to Blackhawks for future considerations

    The Ottawa Senators have sent defenceman Nikita Zaitsev and two draft picks to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for future considerations, the team announced Wednesday. Ottawa is dealing Chicago its 2023 second-round pick and 2026 fourth-round selection. Zaitsev signed a seven-year, US$31.5 million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2017. However, he was traded to the Senators in 2019. The 31-year-old defenceman has just one more year remaining on the contract. He has five assists and ei

  • NHL trade deadline: 5 potential trade destinations for Patrick Kane

    These five teams could make a play for Patrick Kane ahead of next Friday's NHL trade deadline.

  • 15-year-old hockey phenom from Yukon takes the spotlight at Canada Games

    A 15-year-old from the Yukon who's already seen as a top NHL prospect has taken the Canada Games by storm. Captain Gavin McKenna has led the territory's men's hockey squad on a historic streak, having recorded over 20 points so far in the Games. The forward was granted exceptional status and selected as first pick by the Medicine Hat Tigers in the 2022 Western Hockey League Draft. Scouts say he's already seen as a potential top pick when he's eligible for the NHL draft in 2026. But for now, McKe

  • Maple Leafs announce injured defenceman Jake Muzzin won't play again this season

    TORONTO — Jake Muzzin won't play again this season. Whether the veteran defenceman can eventually resume his NHL career remains to be seen. The Maple Leafs announced Thursday the ailing Toronto blue-liner won't suit up again in 2022-23 after initially suffering a neck injury Oct. 17 in a collision with Arizona Coyotes forward Clayton Keller. Toronto announced back in November that Muzzin would re-evaluated in February. "After follow-up consultation this month with various specialists, our medica

  • Alex Ovechkin returns to Capitals following death of father

    Alex Ovechkin is back with the Washington Capitals, eager to play hockey again while he and his family are still mourning the death of his father, Mikhail. Ovechkin missed four games over the past week to fly to Moscow. "Obviously it was a hard week mentally, physically," Ovechkin said after skating for roughly 45 minutes to get his conditioning back.

  • Adidas and Dustin Johnson part ways ahead of 2023 LIV Golf season

    Adidas also didn't renew its deal with LIV Golf member Sergio Garcia.

  • O'Reilly deal gives Leafs room to make another move before deadline

    Maple Leafs' general manager Kyle Dubas worked some magic to trade for Ryan O'Reilly at only 25% of his full salary, with the St. Louis Blues (50%) and the Minnesota Wild (25%) picking up the rest. The deal, which saw the Blues receive a 2023 first-round pick, a 2023 third-round pick, a 2024 second-round pick, forward Mikhail Abramov and forward Adam Gaudette, puts the Leafs in position to make another trade before the NHL deadline on March 3.

  • LIV Golf gets another setback in court fight with PGA Tour

    A federal judge has ruled the PGA Tour can add Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund and its governor, Yasir al-Rumayyan, as defendants in its countersuit in the ongoing legal fight with LIV Golf. The ruling Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman was the second setback in the last week for Saudi-funded LIV Golf, which has accused the PGA Tour of monopolistic actions as the rival league gets started.

  • Wrestler Jay Briscoe's Daughters Released from Hospital 1 Month After Crash That Killed Him

    The girls' mother Ashley Pugh shared the positive update on social media on Saturday

  • Manitoba leans on veteran leadership of skip Jennifer Jones at Hearts

    KAMLOOPS — Six-time Canadian curling champion Jennifer Jones exudes a poise that's propelled her young team to the playoffs at this year's Scotties Tournament of Hearts. The 48-year-old Jones and her under-25 teammates reached the championship round in Kamloops, B.C., by stealing a point in an extra end for a 7-6 win Wednesday over Casey Scheidegger's wild card team. "An absolute massive win," Jones said with a relieved laugh. "Needed that one." Jones and Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville co-

  • Bjorn Borg: Tennis great leaves India event after minister runs late

    The tennis great stepped away to watch his son's match after the Karnataka state chief minister was delayed.

  • NHL trade deadline 2023 tracker: Analyzing Ryan O'Reilly deal, other moves before March 3

    The NHL trade deadline is March 3. Here are biggest deals, signings and other news that occurred leading up to deadline.

  • Thomas Pieters interview: Why I joined LIV and the story behind that tweet

    Hudson Swafford was never likely to appear for America in the Ryder Cup but the journeyman could still, unwittingly, have helped his country’s cause in the mission to make history in September by ensuring that Thomas Pieters will likely not be playing for the home team.

  • Eagles WR A.J. Brown on Jalen Hurts' extension: 'You do not pay this man, just ship me off'

    During an appearance on "The Raw Room" podcast Monday, Philadelphia Eagles WR A.J. Brown implored GM Howie Roseman to pay Jalen Hurts or trade him.

  • LeBron James Greets Kobe Bryant's Daughters at the NBA All-Star Game — See the Sweet Moment!

    LeBron James showed that he continues to hold a special place in his heart for Kobe Bryant's family at the NBA All-Star game

  • PGA Tour holding last Honda Classic as a new sponsor awaits

    Someone will be getting a big check this week at the Honda Classic. It’s expected that there will be a tournament at PGA National in 2024 and beyond, but this weekend will mark the last time someone wins the Honda. The automaker’s 42-year sponsorship — the longest-running continuous deal on the PGA Tour — ends with this event, and potential successors will be in Palm Beach Gardens to decide if they want to buy the naming rights.

  • Six NFL teams positioned to make major progress during 2023 offseason

    With an abundance of salary cap space and/or draft picks, several NFL teams can drastically improve their rosters in the coming months.

  • ‘You’re a performing clown’: Carl Froch makes Jake Paul counter-offer ahead of Tommy Fury fight

    Paul suggested that the former British super middleweight world champion was jealous of his financial success