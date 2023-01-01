Holmes scores 22, No. 4 Indiana women outlast Nebraska in OT

  • Nebraska's Isabelle Bourne, center, is trapped by Indiana's Sydney Parrish, left, and Lexus Bargesser during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    Nebraska's Isabelle Bourne, center, is trapped by Indiana's Sydney Parrish, left, and Lexus Bargesser during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
  • Nebraska's Maddie Krull (42) goes to the basket against Indiana's Mackenzie Holmes (54) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    Nebraska's Maddie Krull (42) goes to the basket against Indiana's Mackenzie Holmes (54) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
  • Indiana's Sydney Parrish (33) dives for a loose ball as Nebraska's Isabelle Bourne (34) watches during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    Indiana's Sydney Parrish (33) dives for a loose ball as Nebraska's Isabelle Bourne (34) watches during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
  • Nebraska's Jaz Shelley (1) shoots over Indiana's Chloe Moore-McNeil (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    Nebraska's Jaz Shelley (1) shoots over Indiana's Chloe Moore-McNeil (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
  • Nebraska's Sam Haiby (4) goes to the basket against Indiana's Chloe Moore-McNeil (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    Nebraska's Sam Haiby (4) goes to the basket against Indiana's Chloe Moore-McNeil (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
PHILLIP B. WILSON
·2 min read

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes scored 22 points, Sydney Parrish sank the go-ahead 3-pointer and No. 4 Indiana bounced back from its first loss with a 74-62 overtime victory over Nebraska on Sunday.

Indiana outscored Nebraska 12-0 in overtime after the Cornhuskers' Jaz Shelley missed a potential game-winning jumper in the final seconds of regulation.

Holmes made 8 of 14 shots, grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked five shots for the Hoosiers (13-1, 3-1 Big Ten), who outlasted the Cornhuskers (10-5, 2-2) in a game that was tied 13 times and had 17 lead changes.

The final lead change came with 3:57 remaining, when Parrish hit her third 3. The rest of the Hoosiers were 1 for 13 from beyond the arc.

Parrish finished with 16 points. Chloe Moore-McNeil added 13, including 7 of 8 at the free-throw line.

Isabelle Bourne led the Cornhuskers with 15 points.

Both teams were coming off losses — Indiana committed 21 turnovers in an 83-78 loss at Michigan State on Thursday while Nebraska was blown out 76-59 at home by No. 14 Michigan on Wednesday. The Hoosiers took better care of the basketball this time, having just 13 turnovers, but aside from Holmes they struggled to make shots.

Nebraska led by as many as seven points early. Indiana didn't take its first lead until 4:39 remained in the second quarter. The Hoosiers led 31-30 at halftime despite shooting just 33% and missing 8 of 9 3-point shots.

BIG PICTURE

Nebraska: There's not a senior on the roster, but the Cornhuskers play hard and showed in this tough road test that they have the talent to return to the NCAA Tournament.

Indiana: This team won't be whole until All-American senior Grace Berger returns from a right knee injury, but the eight games without her have forced role players to do more, which ideally benefits the Hoosiers down the road.

UP NEXT

Nebraska: Visits Rutgers on Saturday.

Indiana: Visits Northwestern next Sunday.

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

