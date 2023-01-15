Holmes helps No. 6 Indiana rout Wisconsin 93-56

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes scored 29 points and Yarden Garzon added 19 to help No. 6 Indiana run to a 93-56 win over Wisconsin on Sunday.

Indiana (16-1, 5-1 Big Ten) shot 55% from the field, including 8-for-20 from beyond the arc, while its defense held Wisconsin (6-12, 2-5) to 35% shooting.

The Badgers had no answers for Holmes, who shot 11-for-15 from the field in her 26 minutes. Holmes was part of the Hoosiers’ 50 to 30 advantage in points in the paint.

Garzon provided the other piece to Indiana’s puzzle, making 4 of her 5 shots from beyond the arc. She added nine rebounds and seven assists.

Wisconsin was led by Brooke Schramek’s 13 points and Serah Williams' 10.

Indiana started hot, scoring 20 points in the first five minutes of the game, including Garzon scoring the game’s first seven points and Holmes scoring 10 of the next 13.

The Hoosiers cooled off shortly after, making just one of their next 11 shots, allowing the Badgers to climb back in and cut the lead down to four, but it didn’t stay that way for long.

The Hoosiers had two runs of 11 or more points in the first half alone and closed out the half on a 19-2 run. The runs helped Indiana extend the game into blowout territory by the end of the third quarter, and the Hoosiers emptied their bench with over six minutes remaining.

BIG PICTURE

Wisconsin: The Badgers were outmatched by Indiana’s defense and turned the ball over 21 times, leading to 31 Indiana points.

Indiana: The Hoosiers showed no fatigue just four days after beating No. 9 Maryland, a good sign for a team that faces three ranked opponents in eight days starting next week.

UP NEXT

Wisconsin: Returns home for a second straight ranked matchup against No. 9 Maryland.

Indiana: Faces Illinois, the first of three-straight ranked opponents, in Urbana-Champaign, Illinois.

