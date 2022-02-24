Hollywood's Favorite Face Mask Brand Keeps Dropping Stylish KN95s — and They're 30% Off

Maskc Stylish KN95s

Courtesy/InStyle

Maskc has released so many stylish face masks over the last two years — you may recognize them because they've been worn by practically all of Hollywood, including stars like Katie Holmes, Jennifer Garner, Hilary Duff, Blake Lively, and more. Now, the celeb-loved brand dropped yet another batch of trendy KN95s that you don't want to miss out on, and they're already on sale.

While many states are easing up on their mask mandates for vaccinated people, wearing a mask is still recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of January 28, 2022, and still required on public transit like airplanes, buses, and trains. So if you're running low but commute to work everyday (or plan on doing some traveling soon), it's a good idea to stock up at a discount. And Maskc's recent launch has you covered with KN95 styles that are perfect for spring, including a multicolored floral design, a chic neutral variety pack (Holmes and Naomi Watts have already been spotted in them!), and tie-dye options with different colored earloops.

Splash News

Everything on the site is 30 percent off right now with the code SPRING30 at checkout, which means you can snag a 10-pack of KN95s for $26.

Made with five layers of protection, including a skin-friendly interior that separates them from most masks on the market, Maskc's KN95s aren't just popular amongst celebrities — InStyle editors and tons of shoppers are also huge fans. One InStyle shopping writer wrote that the mask's soft ear straps "didn't hurt after hours-long wear," and that the adjustable nose wire "actually formed to the shape of [her] nose" and "ensured [that] the mask stayed put." Customers agree and have constantly raved that the masks are "breathable" and comfortable enough to wear through long work shifts or workouts.

In addition to the new styles on sale, you can also get double discounts on select masks that are already discounted, like the plain black options, which will just cost you $13 after using the 30 percent off code.

Below, shop the rest of Maskc's KN95 drop, and check out more styles on its site here.

