Hollywood writers reach tentative deal with major studios to end 146-day strike, says union

Hollywood writers reached a tentative labour agreement with major studios on Sunday, in a major development that is expected to end the historic 146-day strike.

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) announced the deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers – the group that represents studios, streaming services and producers in negotiations.

“WGA has reached a tentative agreement with the AMPTP,” it said in an email to members. “This was made possible by the enduring solidarity of WGA members and extraordinary support of our union siblings who joined us on the picket lines for over 146 days.”

The three-year contract agreement – settled on after five marathon days of renewed talks by negotiators WGA and the AMPTP – must be approved by the guild’s board and members before the strike officially ends.

The terms of the deal were not immediately announced. The tentative deal to end the last writers strike in 2008 was approved by more than 90 per cent of members. The WGA, which represents 11,500 film and television writers, described the deal as “exceptional” with “meaningful gains and protections for writers”.

The agreement comes just five days before the strike would’ve become the longest in the guild’s history, and the longest Hollywood strike in decades.

The WGA settlement, while a milestone, will not return Hollywood to work. The SAG-AFTRA actors’ union remains on strike.

Writers walked off the job on 2 May after negotiations reached an impasse over compensation, minimum staffing of writers’ rooms, the use of artificial intelligence and residuals that reward writers for popular streaming shows, among other issues.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the trade group representing Walt Disney, Netflix, Warner Bros Discovery and other major studios, did not immediately respond to Reuters’s request for comment. Hollywood‘s dual strikes had shut down production of movies and TV series and sent late-night talk shows into re-runs. Efforts to restart daytime talk shows without writers – such as “The Drew Barrymore Show” – collapsed this month, in the face of criticism from striking writers and actors.

Striking WGA (Writers Guild of America) members picket with striking SAG-AFTRA members outside Paramount Studios on 18 September 2023 in Los Angeles (Getty Images)

At picket lines, protests took on the rhetoric of class warfare. Writers assailed media executives’ compensation and said working conditions had made it hard for them to earn a middle-class living.

Executives at times fanned tensions. Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger, fresh off a contract extension that offered an annual bonus of five times his base salary, criticized striking writers and actors as “just not realistic” in their demands.

Mr Iger subsequently struck a conciliatory note, citing his “deep respect” for creative professionals.

The work stoppages took a toll on camera operators, carpenters, production assistants and other crew members, as well as the caterers, florists, costume suppliers and other small businesses that support film and television production.

The economic cost is expected to total at least $5bn in California and the other US production hubs of New Mexico, Georgia and New York, according to an estimate from Milken Institute economist Kevin Klowden.

Four top industry executives – Iger, Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos and NBCUniversal Studio Group Chair Donna Langley – joined negotiations this week, helping to break the months-long impasse.

