Hollywood writers reach 'tentative' deal with studios, end monthslong strike

Unions representing thousands of Hollywood movie and television writers reached a "tentative" deal with major studios on Sunday, ending a strike that lasted 146 days and brought pickets to productions and company offices nationwide.

"WGA has reached a tentative agreement with the AMPTP. This was made possible by the enduring solidarity of WGA members and extraordinary support of our union siblings who joined us on the picket lines for over 146 days," according to an email sent to WGA members Sunday night.

The resolution followed a breakthrough in negotiations between the Writers Guild of America and The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, or AMPTP, the group negotiating on behalf of the studios.

PHOTO: Writers Guild of America (WGA) writers walk the picket line during their ongoing strike outside Netflix offices in Los Angeles, on Sept. 22, 2023. (Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)

The two sides released a joint statement on Wednesday confirming that they had met for bargaining and would resume talks on Thursday, giving rise to optimism that a deal would be struck.

Negotiations resumed on Friday and Saturday, the Writers Guild said, for four straight days of bargaining.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass issued a statement following the ending of the strike. "After a nearly five-month long strike, I am grateful that the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers have reached a fair agreement and I’m hopeful that the same can happen soon with the Screen Actors Guild," Bass said.

"This historic strike impacted so many across Los Angeles and across the nation. Now, we must focus on getting the entertainment industry, and all the small businesses that depend on it, back on their feet and stronger than ever before," she added.

PHOTO: Signs made for striking SAG-AFTRA actors and Writers Guild of America (WGA) outside Disney Studios in Burbank, Calif., July 25, 2023. (Mike Blake/Reuters, FILE)

Currently in the middle of its own strike, SAG-AFTRA congratulated the WGA on reaching an agreement. "SAG-AFTRA congratulates the WGA on reaching a tentative agreement with the AMPTP after 146 days of incredible strength, resiliency and solidarity on the picket lines. While we look forward to reviewing the WGA and AMPTP’s tentative agreement, we remain committed to achieving the necessary terms for our members," according to the organization's statement.

"Since the day the WGA strike began, SAG-AFTRA members have stood alongside the writers on the picket lines. We remain on strike in our TV/Theatrical contract and continue to urge the studio and streamer CEOs and the AMPTP to return to the table and make the fair deal that our members deserve and demand," the statement read.

Shortly after SAG-AFTRA's statement, California Gov. Gavin Newsom also issued a statement regarding the strike's end. "California’s entertainment industry would not be what it is today without our world class writers. For over 100 days, 11,000 writers went on strike over existential threats to their careers and livelihoods — expressing real concerns over the stress and anxiety workers are feeling. I am grateful that the two sides have come together to reach an agreement that benefits all parties involved, and can put a major piece of California’s economy back to work," according to Newsom's statement.

The longest strike in Writers Guild history occurred in 1988, lasting 154 days.

The writers' strike, which began on May 2, coincided with an ongoing work stoppage undertaken by a union representing roughly 160,000 actors, bringing activity in Hollywood to a halt.

As with writers, the streaming model has slashed the residual payments received by actors when their shows or movies are re-aired, according to the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, or SAG-AFTRA.

SAG-AFTRA members have been on strike since July 14.

