Hollywood writers in deal to end US studio strike

Screenwriters in the US say they have reached a tentative deal with studio bosses that could see them end a strike that has lasted nearly five months.

It is the longest strike to affect Hollywood in decades and has halted most film and TV production.

The deal does not include actors, who are also on strike.

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) said it was "exceptional - with meaningful gains and protections for writers". WGA members must still have a final say.