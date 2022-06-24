Hollywood Women Issue Call for Action to Defend Abortion Rights: ‘We Need to Pick Up the Gauntlet’

Natalie Oganesyan
·2 min read

In the wake of the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, thus ending the right to abortion for millions of people across the country, women in Hollywood are rallying to support abortion funds, legislative action and stories that bolster important, diverse narratives on the matter.

“Today is devastating,” Dr. Stacy L. Smith, founder of the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative told TheWrap. “This decision shows the impact that a small group of powerful and politically motivated people can have on the rights of millions of Americans. I’m heartened by the commitments of media companies to act on behalf of women, and eager to see legislative action that restores the human rights that have been reversed. Storytelling is one weapon that can be paired with activism, voting, and support for various organizations to fight back against the insidious and archaic views that have too prominent a role in shaping the future of this nation for half of its population.”

Also Read:
Supreme Court Overturns Roe v Wade, Allowing States to Abolish Abortion Rights

Indie film producer Stephanie Allain Bray advocated for mass organizing, telling TheWrap, “Women and folks who love women need to pick up the gauntlet that our prior generation’s activists have left at our feet. Let’s start with supporting and electing pro-choice officials to enact laws that make men who impregnate women legally, financially and morally responsible for their actions. That will change everything.”

Outspoken industry figures also took to social media to share their thoughts and encourage not backing down from the fight to secure reproductive rights.

“Unfortunately today’s Supreme Court decision takes away bodily autonomy for half of our population,” Geena Davis, who founded the nonprofit research organization Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media, wrote on Twitter. “We will redouble our efforts to be a voice for women and all underrepresented humans. We are heart broken but our work here and beyond continues.”

Also Read:
Hollywood Reacts to Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade Decision: ‘America, I Weep for You’

Shonda Rhimes, founder of the production company Shondaland, posted resources for people to get involved, including a link to “We Won’t Go Back” marches aimed at organizing and protesting against the decision. The “Grey’s Anatomy” creator also retweeted a post from the National Women’s Law Center that shared a number for those who needed immediate care.

“It doesn’t end here,” Busy Philipps, who has been open about getting an abortion at 15, added. “F— this sham. F— these people. If you’re a single issue voter and your issues is your taxes, f— you too. This Supreme Court is on you.”

Also Read:
Watch Biden Speak Live on Supreme Court Decision Overturning Roe v. Wade (Video)

