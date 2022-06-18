Hollywood Walk Of Fame To Honor Paul Walker, Jenni Rivera With Posthumous Tributes As Part Of Class Of 2023
Actor Paul Walker and singer Jenni Rivera will be posthumously honored with stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce said Friday.
The news was revealed in a statement that announced next year’s two dozen honorees. The selectees were chosen from among hundreds of nominations and ratified by the chamber on Wednesday. Being named doesn’t automatically mean a star will be granted. Honorees have two years to take action on accepting the award, which carries a fee.
More from Deadline
Mark Hamill Salutes Carrie Fisher's Posthumous Hollywood Walk Of Fame Recognition
President Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star Vandalized Once Again By Same Man
Meadow Walker Honors Father Paul Walker's Birthday With An Instagram Memory
“The Selection Panel, made up of fellow Walk of Famers, hand-picks a group of honorees each year that represent various genres of the entertainment world,” chairwoman and Walk of Fame star recipient Ellen K said in a statement, “The panel thoughtfully selected these talented individuals, and we can’t wait to celebrate them as they become part of Hollywood’s history with the unveiling of their star on the world’s most famous walkway!”
The Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2023 are:
Motion pictures
Ludacris
Bill Pullman
Uma Thurman
Vince Vaughn
John Waters
Juanita Moore (posthumous)
Paul Walker (posthumous)
Television
Jon Favreau
Mindy Kaling
Martin Lawrence
Ralph Macchio
Garrett Morris
Ellen Pompeo
Recording
Marc Anthony
Irving Azoff
Sheila E
Jonas Brothers
Lenny Kravitz
Blake Shelton
Charlie Wilson
Jenni Rivera (posthumous)
Live theater/live performance
Lang Lang
Melba Moore
Pentatonix
Best of Deadline
2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Emmys, Tonys, Guilds, Festivals & More
NFL 2022 Schedule: Primetime TV Games, Thanksgiving Menu, Christmas Tripleheader & More
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.