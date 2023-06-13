Hollywood veteran Treat Williams killed in motorcycle crash

Williams appeared in more than 120 TV and film roles - GUS RUELAS

Treat Williams, the actor whose decades-long career included starring roles in the TV series “Everwood” and the movie “Hair,” has died after a motorcycle crash in Vermont. He was 71.

Shortly before 5pm on Monday, a car was turning left into a car park when it collided with Williams’ motorcycle in the town of Dorset, according to a statement from Vermont State Police.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“Williams was unable to avoid a collision and was thrown from his motorcycle. He suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York, where he was pronounced dead,” according to the statement.

Williams was wearing a helmet, police said.

The car’s driver received minor injuries and wasn’t sent to hospital. He had indicated to turn and was not immediately detained, although the crash investigation continued, police said.

Williams was wearing a helmet, police said.

Williams, whose full name was Richard Treat Williams, lived in Manchester Centre in southern Vermont, police said.

His agent, Barry McPherson, also confirmed the actor’s death.

“I’m just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented,” Mr McPherson told People magazine.

“He was an actor’s actor,” Mr McPherson said. “Filmmakers loved him. He’s been the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s.”

Just heard the awful news that the world has lost @Rtreatwilliams. Such a wonderful person... such a gifted actor... such a treasured friend. I'm gutted. #RIP_Pal 💔 pic.twitter.com/YZ7x3M4dF7 — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) June 13, 2023

The Connecticut-born Williams made his movie debut in 1975 as a police officer in the movie “Deadly Hero” and went on to appear in more than 120 TV and film roles, including the movies “The Eagle Has Landed,” “Prince of the City” and “Once Upon a Time in America.”

The actor appeared in dozens of television shows but was perhaps best known for his starring role from 2002 to 2006 in Everwood as Dr. Andrew Brown

He was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for his role as hippie leader George Berger in the 1979 movie version of the hit musical “Hair”.

He appeared in dozens of television shows but was perhaps best known for his starring role from 2002 to 2006 in “Everwood” as Dr. Andrew Brown, a widowed brain surgeon from Manhattan who moves with his two children to the Colorado mountain town of that name.

Williams also had a recurring role as Lenny Ross on the TV show “Blue Bloods,” and his stage appearances included Broadway shows, including “Grease” and “Pirates of Penzance.”