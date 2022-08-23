Hollywood Vetcoin Gala Burrell Award Nominees Announced

Image

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yesterday, the Board of Directors of the VetCoin Foundation (501(c)(3)) announced the nominees for the 2022 Burrell Award for outstanding contributions to veterans' communities. Named for C. Austin "Bud" Burrell, an Army Special Forces and Vietnam Veteran and Wall Street pioneer, the annual, national-level Burrell award recognizes outstanding contributions to innovation and impact on the well-being of veteran communities.

"Our veterans deserve the best, and what we really want to do is recognize those that are doing the most to help veteran communities," said Elmer Francisco, CEO of the VetCoin Foundation.

The Hollywood Vet Gala will be held on Oct. 6, 2022, at the Beverly Hills Wilshire Hotel, with winners of the Burrell award announced at that time. If you are interested in nominating a deserving individual, corporation, or non-profit, please send an email to ceo@vetcoinhq.com.

The 2022 Burrell Award Nominees are as follows:

Corporate Category

National Basketball Association

JPMorgan Chase and Company

Leidos

Amazon

Non-Profit Category

Fisher House Foundation

Gary Sinise Foundation

Disabled American Veterans

Freedom Service Dogs of America

Individual Category

Michelle Caldwell, Monument to Women Veterans

Jon Stewart, Actor, and Veteran Advocate

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Founder of the Invictus Games

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Representative Jackie Speier, Authors "I Am Vanessa Guillén" Act

The Hollywood Vetcoin Gala is being held to benefit our brave Veterans and to honor the celebrities, businesses, and veteran-oriented non-profit organizations that support them.

Who is honored: The most innovative and impactful non-profits, corporations, and individuals serving veteran communities.

When is it: Oct. 6, 2022

Where is it: The Beverly Wilshire Hotel ( A Four Seasons Hotel), Beverly Hills, California, and virtually in the "Vetaverse".

Why it is being held: To raise $19.9 Million for "Operation Homebase", the development of transitional housing facilities for veterans experiencing homelessness that offers the camaraderie of living in structured stable environments.

For information about being a sponsor or attending the Hollywood Vetcoin Gala held at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, CA, please visit our website at Vetcoin Gala or send an email to: ceo@vetcoinhq.com.

About the VetCoin Foundation

VetCoin Foundation is an IRS-registered 501(c)(3) federal tax-exempt Foundation and 509 (a)(2) Public Charity eligible to receive tax-deductible donations, bequests, contributions, and gifts to connect, enable and transform veteran communities. The Hollywood Vet Gala 2022 City of Beverly Hills permit number is 2022-075. Limited sponsorships are still available, if you are interested, please contact ceo@vetcoinhq.com. Tickets are available at: https://vetcoinhq.com/hollywood-gala/.

Press Contact:

Maykr Inc.

email: hello@maykr.net

Phone: 213.379.5263

