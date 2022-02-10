Hollywood Teamsters Vote Overwhelmingly to Ratify New 3-Year TV and Film Deal

Ross A. Lincoln
·1 min read

The members of Teamsters Local 399 have voted overwhelmingly to ratify a new three-year contract with TV and Film studios, the union announced Wednesday night.

While actual vote numbers have not been made public, according to the union, voter turnout was 67%, with 89% voting yes.

The so-called ‘Black Book’ agreement will cover “Drivers, Dispatchers, Animal Trainers/Handlers, Wranglers, Mechanics, Auto Service and now DOT Administrators, with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP),” the union said.

In addition, a separate vote ratified an addendum agreement covering “Chef Assistants and Chef Assistant-Drivers working on Feature and Television productions.” According to the union, voter turnout among these groups was 72%, with 98.4% voting yes.

In addition to a 3% annual raise, among the provisions of the new deal:

Inclusion of Budget Based New Media Side Letter  – eliminating reference to lowest tier MOW rates

Compensation for invaded weekends – ‘Fraturday Pay’

Economic gains with yearly wage increases including retroactivity, cell phone allowance and meal money

Increased overtime provisions with triple time pay after 16 elapsed hours

Inclusion of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday

Significant Employer contributions to MPI Pension and Health Plans – with no added costs to participants

Re-Commitment to Diversity, Equity & Inclusion initiatives 

Addition of new classification of DOT Administrators  into the ‘Black Book’

“Our rank-and-file members have been with us every step of the way throughout these negotiations. Our goal as the negotiating committee was to address our members’ core issues and leave no money on the table. Together, we were able to creatively make economic gains, secure a New Media deal that eliminates low tier wages, and protect the important contract provisions that our members both past and present have fought so hard for. Our members ultimately had the final say on their contract. Their overwhelming vote in favor of ratification gives me the confidence that they were heard loud and clear through this round of bargaining,” Teamsters Local 399 lead negotiator Lindsay Dougherty said in a statement Wednesday.

