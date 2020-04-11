Hollywood Support Staff Relief Fund Merges With Actors Fund
Click here to read the full article.
The recently launched Hollywood Support Staff Relief Fund, aimed at providing assistants and support staffers financial aid amid the coronavirus-induced production shutdown, is now shutting down its GoFundMe and merging with the Actors Fund. It will continue raising funds under that banner.
“Despite its name, the Actors Fund was created to assist all industry members with financial, medical and emotional struggles year-round,” wrote fund co-creator and #PayUpHollywood movement founder Liz Alper in a Medium post Friday. “Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, they’ve issued over $2 million in relief funds to qualified entertainment workers in need. Not only will this partnership expedite payment to qualified support staffers in a speedy and thorough manner, but will give qualified applicants access to other Actors Fund resources like mental health or career assistance.”
More from Variety
CBS Studios Says It Is Not Retroactively Cutting Assistant Pay (EXCLUSIVE)
Greg Berlanti, Shonda Rhimes, Other Showrunners Pledge to Fund Hollywood Assistant Relief Fund
Verve Raises Assistant Salaries by Up to 40% in Response to Fair-Pay Movement
Both union and non-union workers in the industry can apply for relief at: https://actorsfund.org/am-i-eligible-help. Those applying for aid specifically from the Hollywood Support Staff Relief Fund can receive a one-time stipend of $1,000.
The Hollywood Support Staff Relief Fund was created by PayUpHollywood, Scriptnotes and YEA!, with the support of the Junior Hollywood Radio & Television Society. Agents, studio executives, directors, actors, writers and others across the industry have contributed to the support staff relief fund. A number of donors matched, dollar for dollar, every donation up to $25,000 upon the fund’s launch: John August, Craig Mazin, Shonda Rhimes, Greg Berlanti, Julie Plec, Damon Lindelof, Lisa Joy & Jonathan Nolan, David Benioff, Rob McElhenney & Kaitlin Olson.
Other donors include:
Ryan Murphy: $50,000
Phil Lord: $10,000
David Goyer: $5,000
Martin Gero: $5,000
Patrick Somerville: $5,000
Kira Snyder: $5,000
Marc Guggenheim: $5,000
Michael Schur: $5,000
Marti Noxon: $5,000
Aline Brosh McKenna: $5,000
Rodney Rothman: $3,000
Joshua Safran: $2,500
Mike Royce: $2,500
Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani: $1,500
D.B. Weiss: $1001
David Chernin: $1,000
John Chernin: $1,000
Adele Lim: $1,000
Liz Heldens: $1,000
Cathy Yan: $1,000
Rachel Bloom: $1,000
Michael Green: $1,000
Dana Fox: $1,000
Best of Variety
How Coronavirus Is Affecting Entertainment: All the Major Delays and Cancellations
Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.