Hollywood Support Staff Relief Fund Merges With Actors Fund

The recently launched Hollywood Support Staff Relief Fund, aimed at providing assistants and support staffers financial aid amid the coronavirus-induced production shutdown, is now shutting down its GoFundMe and merging with the Actors Fund. It will continue raising funds under that banner.

“Despite its name, the Actors Fund was created to assist all industry members with financial, medical and emotional struggles year-round,” wrote fund co-creator and #PayUpHollywood movement founder Liz Alper in a Medium post Friday. “Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, they’ve issued over $2 million in relief funds to qualified entertainment workers in need. Not only will this partnership expedite payment to qualified support staffers in a speedy and thorough manner, but will give qualified applicants access to other Actors Fund resources like mental health or career assistance.”

Both union and non-union workers in the industry can apply for relief at: https://actorsfund.org/am-i-eligible-help. Those applying for aid specifically from the Hollywood Support Staff Relief Fund can receive a one-time stipend of $1,000.

The Hollywood Support Staff Relief Fund was created by PayUpHollywood, Scriptnotes and YEA!, with the support of the Junior Hollywood Radio & Television Society. Agents, studio executives, directors, actors, writers and others across the industry have contributed to the support staff relief fund. A number of donors matched, dollar for dollar, every donation up to $25,000 upon the fund’s launch: John August, Craig Mazin, Shonda Rhimes, Greg Berlanti, Julie Plec, Damon Lindelof, Lisa Joy & Jonathan Nolan, David Benioff, Rob McElhenney & Kaitlin Olson.

Other donors include:

Ryan Murphy: $50,000

Phil Lord: $10,000

David Goyer: $5,000

Martin Gero: $5,000

Patrick Somerville: $5,000

Kira Snyder: $5,000

Marc Guggenheim: $5,000

Michael Schur: $5,000

Marti Noxon: $5,000

Aline Brosh McKenna: $5,000

Rodney Rothman: $3,000

Joshua Safran: $2,500

Mike Royce: $2,500

Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani: $1,500

D.B. Weiss: $1001

David Chernin: $1,000

John Chernin: $1,000

Adele Lim: $1,000

Liz Heldens: $1,000

Cathy Yan: $1,000

Rachel Bloom: $1,000

Michael Green: $1,000

Dana Fox: $1,000

