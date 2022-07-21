Hollywood stars mingle with the biggest sporting names at 2022 ESPY awards

Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent
3 min read
Hollywood stars mingled with the biggest names in US sport on the red carpet of the 2022 ESPY awards.

Hannah Waddingham and John Boyega were amongst the British talent to attend the event in Los Angeles alongside athletes including Stephen Curry and Megan Rapinoe.

The annual ESPY awards honour the best in sports performances,  recognising both individual and team athletic achievement as well as other sports-related performances.

2022 ESPY Awards – Arrivals
Ted Lasso star Waddingham wore a floor length navy dress with a plunging neckline (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Ted Lasso star Waddingham wore a floor length navy dress with a plunging neckline.

The actress, who plays AFC Richmond owner Rebecca Welton in the football-based comedy series, later presented the best championship performance award alongside American football player Odell Beckham Jr.

2022 ESPY Awards – Arrivals
Boyega wore a blood red suit with an open white collar and later presented an award alongside rapper Lil Wayne (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Boyega wore a blood red suit with an open white collar and later presented an award alongside rapper Lil Wayne.

The Star Wars actor discussed the new trailer for his upcoming film Breaking with Variety, and said it had been “incredible” to work with the late Michael K Williams on the project.

2022 ESPY Awards – Arrivals
Alison Brie arrives at the ESPY Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

GLOW star Alison Brie wore a partially see through skirt and black top, with her midriff exposed and multi-coloured floral detailing.

2022 ESPY Awards – Arrivals
NBA champion Curry wore a simple white roll neck sweatshirt underneath a black suit by Bottega Veneta (Jordan Strauss/AP)

NBA champion Curry wore a simple white roll neck sweatshirt underneath a black suit by Bottega Veneta.

The basketball superstar hosted the event and made a lighthearted jab at fellow player LeBron James in his opening remarks.

2022 ESPY Awards – Arrivals
Actor Jon Hamm, who recently starred alongside Tom Cruise and Miles Teller in Top Gun: Maverick, arrived in a standard tuxedo with partner Anna Osceola (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Actor Jon Hamm, who recently starred alongside Tom Cruise and Miles Teller in Top Gun: Maverick, arrived in a standard tuxedo with partner Anna Osceola.

Osceola wore a strappy, black pencil dress which was decorated with bright red poppies.

2022 ESPY Awards – Arrivals
US women’s international footballer Rapinoe opted for high waisted black trousers and a cream blouse, with a diamond-patterned blazer (Jordan Strauss/AP)

US women’s international footballer Rapinoe opted for high waisted black trousers and a cream blouse, with a diamond-patterned blazer.

Rapinoe was recently presented with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest accolade that can be awarded to a US citizen, by Joe Biden.

2022 ESPY Awards – Arrivals
Rapper Ciara wore a plunging black velvet evening gown with sparkling rhinestone chest pads and glittered lining (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Rapper Ciara wore a plunging black velvet evening gown with sparkling rhinestone chest pads and glittered lining.

The singer recently released a short music clip for her song Jump, which featured cameos from celebrities including Kim Kardashian, J Balvin and Dwayne Johnson.

2022 ESPY Awards – Arrivals
Marvel star Simu Liu wore a simple dark blue suit jacket and matching navy shirt (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Marvel star Simu Liu wore a simple dark blue suit jacket and matching navy shirt.

2022 ESPY Awards – Arrivals
Aubrey Plaza arrives at the ESPY Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Parks and Recreation star Aubrey Plaza opted for a slim, floor-length white dress, with silvery detail on the bodice and a matching clutch purse.

2022 ESPY Awards – Arrivals
US singer Mickey Guyton wore a high necked, flowing pink dress with puffed sleeves (Jordan Strauss/AP)

US singer Mickey Guyton wore a high necked, flowing pink dress with puffed sleeves.

The singer was pictured at Super Bowl LVI with Prince Harry, who she described as “just lovely”.

