All The Hollywood Stars Who Attended Leonardo DiCaprio’s Birthday Bash

Dominique Charriau - Getty Images

Why attend a gala or awards show when you can see more Hollywood talent at Leonardo DiCaprio's birthday party?

The Wolf of Wall Street actor seems to have thrown the star-studded bash of the year to celebrate his 48th birthday this past Friday in Beverly Hills.

Among the guests in attendance were fellow actors Kate Hudson, Bradley Cooper, Rami Malek, Tobey Maguire, Jamie Foxx, Ashton Kutcher, Adrien Brody, Casey Affleck, Evan Ross, and Rebel Wilson, who brought her girlfriend, Ramona Agruma, per People and Page Six.

Other guests included rocker Mick Jagger, model Stella Maxwell, socialite Nicky Hilton, TV host Mario Lopez, influencer Sommer Ray, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and wife Savannah James, as well as Adele's sports agent boyfriend, Rich Paul.

Photos show Cooper and Hudson arriving in a car together, as well as Wilson and Agruma coordinating in colourful laid-back looks, and Hilton making an entrance in a shimmering minidress and matching bag and heels.

DiCaprio also sweetly invited his parents, George DiCaprio and Irmelin Indenbirken. But noticeably missing from the fete was DiCaprio's recent ex, whom he dated for four years, Camila Morrone, as well as his rumoured new love interest, model Gigi Hadid.

'It was a great party with music, drinks and catered food. Everyone seemed to have a great time,' a source told People. Though in true DiCaprio style, guests were asked to stash their phones in secure bags before entering the party to keep the whole night private, a separate source told Page Six.

