Hollywood’s Go-To Sneaker Brand Is Seeing Huge Price Cuts for Black Friday
Nordstrom, Amazon
Black Friday is the gift that keeps on giving. For a limited time, beloved Hollywood sneaker brand Nike is on major discount across Amazon and Nordstrom — including Khloé Kardashian’s go-to Nike Air Max sneakers!
Give your workout shoes the A-list upgrade they deserve with a pair of React Infinity Run Flyknit Running Shoe, which are nearly half-off at Nordstrom right now. “I love everything about this shoe,” one reviewer wrote of the sleek and versatile style. “My feet slide in easily and I’m ready to go. I can wear these when I’m working out or with a sporty athleisure look.”
You could also indulge in a pair of Nike Benassi Slides that would look great around the house or on a quick trip to the grocery store. One Amazon reviewer even said these metallic slides are perfect for a quick pedicure trip. “[These] are extremely cute and pretty comfortable, especially for the price. The cushion under the band feels amazing and the bottom is firm and supportive,” she added.
It’s no secret that celebrities like J.Lo and Reese Witherspoon are obsessed with their fave Nike shoes, and now you can get your very own celebrity-approved Nike kicks for a fraction of the price! Below, we rounded up some of the best Nike deals on Amazon and Nordstrom for you — but hurry, certain sizes are selling out fast.
Best Nike Sneaker Deals at Amazon
Nordstrom
Nike in-Season TR 9 Women’s Running Shoes, $79.51 (orig. $99.90)
Nike Women’s Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Running Shoes, $98.17 (orig. $120)
Nike Women’s Free TR 8 Athletic Trainer Running Shoes, $83.48 (orig. $99.95)
Nike Men’s Training Shoes, $89.99 (orig. $120)
Nike Benassi JDI Women’s Slides, $30.57 (orig. $35)
Best Nike Sneaker Deals at Nordstrom
Amazon
Nike Air Max 270 React Sneaker, $84 (orig. $160)
Air Max Verona Sneaker, $65.32 (orig. $130)
React Infinity Run Flyknit Running Shoe, $89.98 (orig. $160)
Air Max Dia Sneaker, $57.75 (orig. $110)
Air Max 270 React SE Sneaker, $84 (orig. $160)
