US TV and film production grinds to a halt after actors go on strike

Striking Writers Guild of America workers will be joined on the picket lines by Sag-Aftra members for the first time in 63 years - Mario Tama/Getty Images

Almost all US TV and film production will grind to a halt after Hollywood’s actors voted to join striking writers for the first industry-wide shutdown in 63 years.

Tens of thousands of Hollywood actors are taking to the picket line on Friday amid a row over pay and the use of artificial intelligence.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The strike was set to start at midnight on Thursday, but stars including Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt were among actors to make a stand early when they walked out of the London premiere of Oppenheimer in solidarity with their colleagues.

Union chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said during a press conference the board had “unanimously voted to issue a strike order against the studios and streamers”.

Fran Drescher, president of the Sag-Aftra union, at a press conference in Los Angeles on Thursday - REUTERS/Mike Blake

Fran Drescher, former star of The Nanny and the president of Sag-Aftra, accused studios and streaming networks of making “Wall Street and greed their priority” and forgetting “about the essential contributors that make the machine run”.

She told industry employers to “wake up and smell the coffee”, adding “we demand respect. You cannot exist without us”.

The picket lines in Los Angeles and New York are likely to be star-studded spectacles, with A-list movie stars and their bodyguards joining their ranks.

Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Constance Wu, Matt Damon and Ben Stiller are among those who have backed strike action.

“There’s money being made and it needs to be allocated in a way that takes care of people who are on the margins,” Mr Damon said on Wednesday.

The cast of Oppenheimer staged a walkout of the London premiere in support - Hogan Media/Shutterstock

They will join around 11,500 writers, whose strike action has sent late-night television talk shows into endless reruns, disrupted most production for the autumn TV season and halted work on big-budget movies.

Bob Iger, Disney’s CEO, said the expectations of those striking were not “realistic” for an industry still reeling from the effects of the pandemic. “It’s very disturbing to me,” he said.

The dual strike action will be the first since 1960, when Ronald Reagan was president of the Screen Actors Guild, and Marilyn Monroe was in her heyday.

Negotiators for Hollywood’s largest actors union, Sag-Aftra, unanimously recommended a strike after talks with studios broke down and the previous contract expired.

A final vote on a strike took place on Thursday morning in Los Angeles, forcing Hollywood studios to shut down productions across the United States.

Many of the actors’ demands mirror the industry’s writers, such as a demand for increases in wages and residual payments – which is a type of royalty – from streaming services.

They also want strong assurances over the use of artificial intelligence, in particular regarding actors’ digital likenesses, amid fears their images will be used without their permission or proper compensation.

The group representing major entertainment companies, such as Disney and the streaming giant Netflix, said it was “deeply disappointed” that the actors union had “decided to walk away from negotiations”.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers said it had offered “historic pay and residual increases” and “a groundbreaking AI proposal that protects actors’ digital likenesses”.

Bob Iger, chairman and CEO of Walt Disney, said the impending strikes were 'very disturbing' news - KENA BETANCUR/Afp/AFP via Getty Images

It warned that the course of action “will deepen the financial hardship for thousands who depend on the industry for their livelihoods”.

Story continues

Those comments were echoed by Mr Iger during an interview on CNBC on Thursday.

He said: “It’s very disturbing to me. We’ve talked about disruptive forces on this business and all the challenges we’re facing, the recovery from Covid which is ongoing, it’s not completely back. This is the worst time in the world to add to that disruption.”

He added: “There’s a level of expectation that they have, that is just not realistic.”

While Hollywood had been bracing for a potential writers’ strike since the beginning of the year, the unified resolve among actors is said to have surprised senior executives.

Hollywood’s actors last staged a major walkout in 1980. The current collective action comes against the backdrop of a growing labour union in California, where a number of sectors have gone on strike in recent months.

However, the dispute is likely to be difficult to resolve. Many streaming services have yet to turn a profit after companies spent billions of dollars on programming to try and attract customers.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.