Can Hollywood save the bullet train from terminal decline?

James
·10 min read
The Shinkansen passing Mount Fuji - Chad Ehlers
The Shinkansen passing Mount Fuji - Chad Ehlers

Given the West’s fascination with sushi, samurai and blooming cherry blossoms, it’s hardly a surprise to see another Japanese artefact getting the Hollywood treatment. Bullet Train, a film adaptation of the international best-selling novel by Kōtarō Isaka starring Brad Pitt, is on release now. And with its trailer flaunting a blur of neon-saturated visuals, stylish camerawork and hyperactive editing, it seems that the long-established image of a dynamic and technologically superior Japan will be upheld.

That narrative of Japan is symbolised by the titular “bullet train”, or Shinkansen, more than even the country’s sprawling megalopolises, robot restaurants and talking toilet seats. Renowned across the world for its speed, safety and efficiency, the bullet train is fabled for its remarkable punctuality – with those rare instances in which one arrives a few seconds late often making international headlines (usually accompanied by a formal apology). It is one of Japan’s most powerful and enduring symbol, representing a hyper-civilised society already moving several gears into the future.

As much an icon as even the mighty Godzilla, the Shinkansen’s development is also just as indelibly tied to the country’s apocalyptic history as the nuclear-powered dinosaur and fellow silver screen star. Engineered in the aftermath of World War Two, the Shinkansen would transform international perceptions of a defeated country, embodying Japan’s emergence as a leading economic power in the latter half of the 20th century. But nearly 58 years on from its first journey, Japan has transformed in ways that haven’t always matched the vision that the Shinkansen projects. Is it still a relevant symbol of present-day Japan?

The Tōkaidō Shinkansen was rushed to completion ahead of the October 1964 Tokyo Olympic Games, and arrived with characteristically good timing. The Olympics would provide the first global platform for Japan to demonstrate its transformation and regeneration since World War Two – in which the country was destroyed by atomic bombings, suffered 2.8 million casualties and lost up to 25 per cent of its national wealth as 13.1 million became unemployed.

Industrial and agricultural reforms in the post-war years had been successful in rebuilding confidence and restructuring the economy. But “international perceptions lagged,” says Jessamyn Abel, a historian of modern Japan at Penn State University and author of a new cultural history of the Shinkansen, Dream Super-Express. “Many Americans still viewed Japan as an exporter of cheap knock-off goods and chintzy knick-knacks,” she explains. And while Seiko watches, Sony televisions and Honda motorbikes would help transform that image in the 1960s as the Olympics brought international focus to Japan, no symbol was more powerful than the world’s fastest regularly scheduled passenger train.

Initially clocking speeds of 210km/h and reducing travel time from Tokyo to Osaka from six-and-a-half hours to four (that journey time is just two-and-a-half hours today), the bullet train would transform infrastructure at home while being advertised at World’s Fairs overseas. It was depicted on countless travel posters, and even screened to the US Senate in the form of a 46-minute film thereafter.

Government officials saw it as a way to “change perceptions, promote exports, and increase respect for Japan as a nation,” says Abel. “[High-speed rail travel] was the one area in which Japan was indisputably the world leader at the time.” The gambit was a success, and this image of technological prowess and a culture of hard work and diligence would be widely accepted as Japan became the second-largest economy in the world in 1968.

But just as 2022’s Bullet Train plays on a double entendre – with a title that teases action, thrills and jeopardy as much as it refers to the speeding mode of transport upon which it is set – so too was the real bullet train characterised by a sense of duplicity. “For every well-publicised, [Japanese National Railways]-sponsored celebration of the new line’s success,” says Abel, “there were many more relatively quiet expressions of misery.”

The Tokaido Shinkansen being launched at a ceremony in Tokyo, 1964 - Getty
The Tokaido Shinkansen being launched at a ceremony in Tokyo, 1964 - Getty

Amidst a mounted campaign for economic growth, Japan’s efforts at rebranding were not without issues. As agricultural spaces were urbanised and the contours of cities were reshaped, petitions and protests led to publicised news about the damage caused to local communities. This became even more evident as everything from political novels to NHK (Japan’s BBC) television series projected an alternative image of the bullet train in popular culture – as a star or location for stories of political manipulation, bribery, extortion, and even murder.

In 1963, detective novel Yume no chōtokkyū: Chōhen suiri shōsetsu – written by Kajiyama Toshiyuki and based on a real instance of corruption in land acquisition – became a bestseller. It was made into a film the following year by leading director Yasuzō Masumura for Daiei studio. In 1965, the same studio scored a hit with a Godzilla-rivalling monster movie about a giant terrapin wreaking havoc on Japan. The poster for Gamera, the Giant Monster sees the titular monster tearing the Shinkansen in two as Tokyo burns behind him.

A decade later, in 1975, Japanese action movie Bullet Train (no relation to the 2022 Hollywood property) foreshadowed the 1994 Hollywood blockbuster Speed with a story about a train that will blow up if it drops below 80 km/h. “The underlying story is about the ways that ‘advances’ in Japanese society and the national economy leave some people behind, reinforcing social hierarchies and inequalities,” believes Abel.

A poster for Gamera, the Giant Monster
A poster for Gamera, the Giant Monster

But as its technological prowess has been furthered, the dominant narrative of the Shinkansen has remained largely untouched. Today, the perception of Japan as a hyper-civilised and borderline futuristic nation is amplified by widely broadcast images of gloved station attendants and trains tidied by pink-attired “angels”. The wider rail infrastructure defies the country’s challenging topography and geological instability (Japan is a nexus for earthquakes and tsunamis, and home to around 10 per cent of the world’s active volcanoes) through a network of sea tunnels.

And the vehicles themselves are apparently impervious to Japan’s unpredictable weather. In March 2022, a bullet train derailed on a viaduct in Miyagi prefecture following a 7.4 magnitude earthquake, but despite 16 of 17 cars being derailed, there were no reported injuries among the 78 passengers on board. In fact, there has never been a recorded fatality due to a derailment or collision in the entirety of the Shinkansen’s 58-year-history. You’re more likely to find mundane headlines in international news like “Japan bullet train driver leaves cockpit for toilet break” – an incident that caused the train to arrive one minute late, prompting an investigation.

A Shinkansen in Tokyo in 2021 - PHILIP FONG/AFP via Getty
A Shinkansen in Tokyo in 2021 - PHILIP FONG/AFP via Getty

These stories continue to capture people’s imaginations because “they fit the stereotypes of precision and efficiency that people already hold about Japan,” thinks Abel, but the problem is that they also reinforce those stereotypes. With the second Tokyo Summer Olympic Games having just taken place last year, though, 2022 now offers a significant vantage point through which to reassess those stereotypes first projected by the Shinkansen in 1964.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics was supposed to be another “recovery Olympics”, intended to showcase a country rejuvenated following a second nuclear catastrophe and long economic stagnation. Japan’s booming bubble economy burst in the early 1990s, plunging the nation into a recession from which it has still not fully recovered (what was once labelled the “Lost Decade” is now referred to as the “Lost 30 Years”). And in 2011, the Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami – which caused the Fukushima Power Plant disaster – was the costliest natural disaster in history, with estimated damages of up to 25 trillion yen (£189 billion).

The Tokaido Shinkansen line, which reached speeds of up to 210 kmh - Getty
The Tokaido Shinkansen line, which reached speeds of up to 210 kmh - Getty

But the 2020 “recovery Olympics” was marred by Covid-related disruption and delayed a full year. International fans were not even permitted to attend in the end, and an estimated $800 million in ticket sales revenue was lost as a result. More recently, the widely accepted image of Japan as a non-violent nation has been rattled with the shock assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe – mirroring the events of 1960, in which a right-wing fanatic stabbed Socialist Diet representative Asanuma Inejirō to death with a sword on live television.

The reality today is that the Shinkansen (320km/h) is no longer the fastest operational high-speed train in the world – both the Chinese Fuxing train (350km/h) and the Shanghai Maglev (460km/h) are faster. And while Japan’s own maglev is forecast to open in the next five to 10 years (having already set a speed record of 602km/h during testing in 2015), the powerful allure of images like that of the Shinkansen speeding past Mt. Fuji – observable in the Bullet Train trailer, and creatively stylised in the film’s IMAX poster – won’t necessarily apply since the high-tech maglev track will be 86 per cent underground.

A special dog-friendly Shinkansen travelling to the resort town of Karuizawa on May 21, 2022 - Getty
A special dog-friendly Shinkansen travelling to the resort town of Karuizawa on May 21, 2022 - Getty

Abel believes that the kinds of people who promoted the bullet train in the Sixties “will do the same with the maglev – with eager co-operation of those efforts and consumption of the resulting images abroad.” But she also acknowledges that the Shinkansen today embodies an economy that is falling behind that of a rising China (which became the world’s second-largest economy in 2010) as much as it does an excellent native transportation infrastructure. At the root of it all is a truth that chimes fully with Brad Pitt’s action-packed antics: “The bullet train as a symbol of Japan has always been a fantasy” – a mouldable marketing tool that has evolved and adapted through the decades.

It’s not clear how much co-operation there was between Hollywood and Japan in constructing this latest big screen incarnation of the bullet train (other than adapting Isaka’s novel). But it is obvious that the setting depicted in Bullet Train – a film shot in Los Angeles, as well as Tokyo – is highly exaggerated, as it was in the book as well.

Indeed, the 'Nippon Speed Line' that Pitt and his cohorts find themselves travelling on is an entirely fictionalised construct – with a different colour scheme to the Tōhoku Shinkansen, and Western embellishments like a ‘Quiet Car’ added in (these do not exist in Japan). In the film, the journey from Tokyo to Kyoto takes all night; it actually takes 2 hours and 15 minutes. Mt. Fuji is not made of CGI in real life, either – nor are you too likely to run into trouble with samurai swords, sakura petals, kabuki masks or hoodlums in kawaii costumes aboard Japan’s high-speed rail lines.

Accordingly, some Japanese commenters have described the setting depicted in the Bullet Train trailer as “Hollywoodized” or even a “cyberpunk style Tokyo for overseas audiences”, according to Japan Today (“What’s this Japan!?” wrote author Isaka on Twitter). Even the film’s title is based on a Western colloquialism rather than the true translation of Shinkansen (“new main line”). The point is, this is an image built out of Western imagination as much as it is inspired by a real culture and society – and one clearly being marketed to Western audiences.

As for the Shinkansen, how long those wheels will keep turning remains to be seen. But given the endurance of the image so far, don’t be too surprised if Bullet Train gets a sequel.

