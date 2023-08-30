Maer Roshan has been hired by The Hollywood Reporter as co-editor-in-chief, joining Nekesa Mumbi Moody at the trade’s helm.

The move, announced Wednesday by THR, comes five months after he exited his post as editor-in-chief at Los Angeles Magazine after that publication was acquired in December 2022 by L.A. attorneys Mark Geragos and Ben Meiselas. He held ran L.A. Magazine for four years and previously served as a deputy editor at New York magazine, as an editor of FourTwoNine men’s magazine and elsewhere.

“I have long admired The Hollywood Reporter and am truly thrilled to join the team,” Roshan said in a statement Wednesday. “I look forward to bringing my passion for storytelling and entrepreneurial mindset to this iconic brand working alongside Nekesa.”

In his announcement of the hire, Jay Penske, chairman, founder and CEO of the Reporter’s parent company Penske Media, noted Roshan’s “undeniable talent for storytelling and innovation” an eagerly awaited the “powerful duo” he envisioned he and Moody becoming.

“I look forward to watching them continue to build and evolve The Hollywood Reporter for the future,” Penske said.

“In Maer,” Moody said, “I have found a partner who shares my vision for THR. We both value expert coverage and analysis of the entertainment business, in-depth profiles and investigative features, captivating style and fashion, and above all else, journalistic excellence. He knows what draws in the reader and keeps them coming back. I’m so excited to have him as my co-editor.”

More to come…

The post The Hollywood Reporter Names Former LA Mag Head Maer Roshan Co-Editor-in-Chief appeared first on TheWrap.