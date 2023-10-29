Hollywood remembers 'comedic genius' Matthew Perry: 'His legacy will live on'

Hollywood is mourning the death of "Friends" star Matthew Perry. (Willy Sanjuan / Willy Sanjuan / Invision / AP)

Hollywood is mourning the death of actor and comedian Matthew Perry. Perry, best known for his lovable and sarcastic character Chandler Bing on "Friends," was found dead Saturday in a hot tub at his home in Los Angeles. He was 54.

Warner Bros. Television Group, which produced "Friends," described the five-time Emmy nominee as a "comedic genius."

"We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry," the studio said in a statement obtained by The Times. "Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family. The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans."

The studio recently produced the HBO Max special that reunited the original cast on the show's soundstage on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank.

Perry's "Friends" co-star Maggie Wheeler, who played his on-again, off-again girlfriend Janice on the hit show, shared a sweet tribute on Instagram.

"What a loss. The world will miss you Mathew Perry," she wrote. "The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared."

Selma Blair also honored Perry on Instagram: "My oldest boy friend. All of us loved Matthew Perry, and I did especially. Every day. I loved him unconditionally. And he me. And I’m broken. Broken hearted. Sweet dreams Matty. Sweet dreams."

Mira Sorvino, who starred with Perry in the 1994 TV ensemble movie "Parallel Lives," described his humor as "singular."

"Oh no!!! Matthew Perry!! You sweet, troubled soul!! May you find peace and happiness in Heaven, making everyone laugh with your singular wit!!!" Sorvino wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Meredith Salenger wrote that the two met when they were 16 — they starred together in the 1988 drama "A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon."

"Oh no no no no no! Matty! Oh man. My heart breaks. Matty... Matthew and I have known each other since were were 16 years old. Oh man. No words. Rest in peace sweet @MatthewPerry," Salenger said on X.

Melissa Rivers also tweeted condolences to Perry, her high school classmate.

"A high school classmate died today. So sad. Gone too soon. RIP," tweeted Melissa Rivers.

Read other tributes below:

Rest in peace 💔❤️‍🩹 heart broken. Unbelievable 😫😫 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 29, 2023

So sad to learn about Matthew Perry’s death. He was one of the funniest people I knew. It was hard to watch him struggle with his alcoholism over the years. But he was courageous in the fight and helped a lot of people by going public with his battles. He was loved by so many. — Chad Lowe (@ichadlowe) October 29, 2023

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.