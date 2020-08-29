Hollywood Reeling Over Chadwick Boseman: Kerry Washington, Dwayne Johnson, Lena Waithe, Sterling K Brown & Others React To Star’s Death

Dominic Patten
(We will continue to update this post) The death of Chadwick Boseman tonight has sent shockwaves through Hollywood at the loss of a man who was as full of grace as he was talent.

The Black Panther star passed away Friday from colon cancer at the age of 43 years old. Boseman had been battling the disease since 2016, the year he first appeared as T’Challa in the Russo Brothers’ directed Captain America: Civil War. In a career that spanned performances as baseball legend Jackie Robinson in 42, soul superstar James Brown, future Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall and the cultural touchstone of Wakanda’s king and Marvel superhero, Boseman was most recently seen in Spike Lee’s Vietnam drama Da 5 Bloods.

The passing of the NAACP Image Awards winning Boseman came on the very same day that MLB celebrates the legacy and life of Brooklyn Dodgers ace Robinson, who shattered the sports racial barriers when he took the field in 1947.

Soon after the announcement on social media of Boseman’s death on Friday evening, tributes began to pour in from peers and admirers across the industry, including Presidential candidate Joe Biden and running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and Black Panther co-star Sterling K Brown.

Chadwick’s passing is absolutely devastating. He was our T’Challa, our Black Panther, and our dear friend. Each time he stepped on set, he radiated charisma and joy, and each time he appeared on screen, he created something truly indelible. He embodied a lot of amazing people in his work, and nobody was better at bringing great men to life. He was as smart and kind and powerful and strong as any person he portrayed. Now he takes his place alongside them as an icon for the ages. The Marvel Studios family deeply mourns his loss, and we are grieving tonight with his family
– Kevin Feige – President, Marvel Studios and Chief Creative Officer, Marvel

