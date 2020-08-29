Hollywood Reeling Over Chadwick Boseman: Kerry Washington, Dwayne Johnson, Lena Waithe, Sterling K Brown & Others React To Star’s Death

(We will continue to update this post) The death of Chadwick Boseman tonight has sent shockwaves through Hollywood at the loss of a man who was as full of grace as he was talent.

The Black Panther star passed away Friday from colon cancer at the age of 43 years old. Boseman had been battling the disease since 2016, the year he first appeared as T’Challa in the Russo Brothers’ directed Captain America: Civil War. In a career that spanned performances as baseball legend Jackie Robinson in 42, soul superstar James Brown, future Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall and the cultural touchstone of Wakanda’s king and Marvel superhero, Boseman was most recently seen in Spike Lee’s Vietnam drama Da 5 Bloods.

The passing of the NAACP Image Awards winning Boseman came on the very same day that MLB celebrates the legacy and life of Brooklyn Dodgers ace Robinson, who shattered the sports racial barriers when he took the field in 1947.

Soon after the announcement on social media of Boseman’s death on Friday evening, tributes began to pour in from peers and admirers across the industry, including Presidential candidate Joe Biden and running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and Black Panther co-star Sterling K Brown.

I don’t have words. Rest In Peace, Bruh. Thank you for all you did while you were here. Thank you for being a friend. You are loved. You will be missed. 🤜🏿🤛🏿 https://t.co/8rK4dWmorq — Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) August 29, 2020

Heartbroken. My friend and fellow Bison Chadwick Boseman was brilliant, kind, learned, and humble. He left too early but his life made a difference. Sending my sincere condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/C5xGkUi9oZ — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 29, 2020

Chadwick’s passing is absolutely devastating. He was our T’Challa, our Black Panther, and our dear friend. Each time he stepped on set, he radiated charisma and joy, and each time he appeared on screen, he created something truly indelible. He embodied a lot of amazing people in his work, and nobody was better at bringing great men to life. He was as smart and kind and powerful and strong as any person he portrayed. Now he takes his place alongside them as an icon for the ages. The Marvel Studios family deeply mourns his loss, and we are grieving tonight with his family

– Kevin Feige – President, Marvel Studios and Chief Creative Officer, Marvel

A warrior of light til the very end. A true king. I am without words. May he rise in power. https://t.co/50nfbvZpAq — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) August 29, 2020

The true power of @ChadwickBoseman was bigger than anything we saw on screen. From the Black Panther to Jackie Robinson, he inspired generations and showed them they can be anything they want — even super heroes. Jill and I are praying for his loved ones at this difficult time. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 29, 2020

Hard to hear about this.

Rest in love, brother.

Thank you for shining your light and sharing your talent with the world. My love and strength to your family. https://t.co/hNAWav7Cq8 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 29, 2020

I’m so broken right now on Chadwick BOSEMAN — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) August 29, 2020

An immeasurable loss. From “Black Panther” to “Da 5 Bloods,” Chadwick Boseman brought strength and light to the screen, every time. pic.twitter.com/vRXxYU8Tbr — The Academy (@TheAcademy) August 29, 2020

Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman’s family. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/DyibBLoBxz — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 29, 2020

We love you, Chadwick. Your legacy will never die. #ripchadwickboseman — Lena Waithe (@LenaWaithe) August 29, 2020

In power Eternally in power — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) August 29, 2020

All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 29, 2020

God of our silent tears! A brillant & talented actor, gone to soon. @chadwickboseman you leave this earth w/a beautiful body of work. When you graced our screens you brought the dignity & grace we could all be proud of. My prayers are with your loving family. RIP my dear son CTD — Cicely Tyson (@IAmCicelyTyson) August 29, 2020