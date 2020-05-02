Most of the main players in Ryan Murphy’s new period drama “Hollywood” are fictional, but a number of real stars, filmmakers and movie executives from the 1940s are also portrayed on the miniseries. From the trio of actors who have sizable roles to the blink-and-you-missed-it cameos, here’s the complete rundown of who’s real in “Hollywood.”

Read original story ‘Hollywood': Here Are All the Real People Who Appear in Ryan Murphy’s New Netflix Series (Photos) At TheWrap