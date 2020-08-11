Hollywood Reacts to Kamala Harris Being Named Biden’s VP: ‘Finally a Presidential Ticket That Looks Like America’

Hollywood was left buzzing after Democratic candidate Joe Biden officially announced that Sen. Kamala Harris will be his running mate in this year’s presidential race.

Many celebrities shared their reaction to the news on Twitter, including actor and filmmaker Rob Reiner, who celebrated the fact that Harris is the first Black and South Asian woman to join a presidential ticket for a major party.

“Finally a Presidential ticket that looks like America!!” Reiner wrote. “Now we all go to work to restore the soul of our Nation. VOTE!!!!”

Finally a Presidential ticket that looks like America!! Now we all go to work to restore the soul of our Nation. VOTE!!!! — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) August 11, 2020





Sarah Paulson and Amy Schumer were among the celebrities who used their platforms to shed light on the issue of sexist and racist terminology in news coverage of elections. “The sexist and racist political attacks on @KamalaHarris have already begun,” Paulson and Schumer wrote as part of coordinated messaging from Time’s Up, attaching a form for an open letter from the org. “Let’s demand that the media keep these ignorant, bad-faith attacks out of their 2020 election coverage.”

The sexist and racist political attacks on @kamalaharris have already begun. Let’s demand that the media keep these ignorant, bad-faith attacks out of their 2020 election coverage. Let her know: #WeHaveHerBack https://t.co/dbILReHQxy — Sarah Paulson (@MsSarahPaulson) August 11, 2020





The sexist and racist political attacks on @KamalaHarris have already begun. Let’s demand that the media keep these ignorant, bad-faith attacks out of their 2020 election coverage. Let her know: #WeHaveHerBack https://t.co/J7jS49Dduf — Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) August 11, 2020





Mia Farrow celebrated Biden’s choice, writing: “They will lead an administration of knowledgeable people we can trust to make the best decisions. No more liars, grifters, simpletons, imbeciles and sycophants.”

🎉🇺🇸Joe Biden🇺🇸Kamala Harris🇺🇸 They will lead an administration of knowledgeable people we can trust to make the best decisions. No more liars, grifters, simpletons, imbeciles & sycophants — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) August 11, 2020





Comedian Billy Eichner kept his reaction simple: “I will be voting for these people. Thank you.”

I will be voting for these people. Thank you. https://t.co/AFgPcRGKMe — billy eichner (@billyeichner) August 11, 2020





Actress Meredith Salenger expressed her excitement for the news, while also pointing out that the choice means Maya Rudolph will be making more appearances as Harris on “Saturday Night Live.”

“The best part of today is hearing that @KamalaHarris is going to be the next Vice President,” Salenger wrote. “The second best part of today is knowing that we are going to get to see a lot more of Maya Rudolph!”

The best part of today is hearing that @KamalaHarris is going to be the next Vice President. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻

💙🇺🇸💙 The second best part of today is knowing that we are going to get to see a lot more of Maya Rudolph!!!!😜🥰 — Meredith Salenger (@MeredthSalenger) August 11, 2020





Salenger’s husband, comedian Patton Oswalt, added some humor to Biden’s announcement by comparing Harris’ debate skills to those of current vice president Mike Pence.

Not cool, Joe. You know Pence can't be alone onstage to debate Harris. Why put that poor, frail flower through all this angst? https://t.co/RSaWPIh3rI — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) August 11, 2020





Queen Veep <3 @JoeBiden choose @KamalaHarris as his running mate and me & my kid are HERE FOR IT pic.twitter.com/FTTISnafiw — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) August 11, 2020





👏🏾🙌🏾👏🏾🙌🏾✊🏾Congrats and well deserved Sen. Kamala Harris!! Love to see and support it! Appreciate you JB https://t.co/OErXQ5TqQL — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 11, 2020

















Kamala Harris as Vice President.

Please, 2020, at least give us that. — David Schneider (@davidschneider) August 11, 2020





For Kamala. ❤️✌🏼🇺🇸✊🏿 — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) August 11, 2020





