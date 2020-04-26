Hollywood Post-Pandemic: Digital Players Win, Cord-Cutting Spikes, Movie Theaters on the Bubble

What does the entertainment industry look like on the other side of this pandemic? WaxWord spoke to nearly a dozen industry experts — financial analysts, current and former studio and network chiefs and longtime observers — to get a sense of the entertainment economy when the country begins to reopen. There is a lot that no one knows for certain — such as how quickly consumers will want to congregate in theaters, concert venues and theme parks. Some who I interviewed believe there will be huge pent-up demand for entertainment outside the home once cities reopen. Others insist that caution around large gatherings will rule for a long time — perhaps even years to come. But there is widespread agreement that the entertainment economy will bounce back in the favor of the digital players. The dwindling patterns of the legacy entertainment economy — cable cord-cutting, for example — will occur even more quickly than they already have. And many agreed that embracing innovation, the faster the better, is the only way to come out a winner. Also Read: All the Movies Suspended or Delayed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic (Updating) “Whatever change was coming over the next decade is being forced...

