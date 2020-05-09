Hollywood’s Notable Deaths of 2020 (Photos)
A look at the stars in movies, TV, music, sports and media we lost this year
David Stern,
The former longtime commissioner of the NBA died Jan. 1 following a brain hemorrhage, according to a statement from current NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. He was 77.
Andrew Burkle
Andrew Burkle, an aspiring film producer and the son of billionaire Ron Burkle, died Jan. 6 in his Beverly Hills home, according to People Magazine. He was 27.
Elizabeth Wurtzel
The author of the seminal 1994 memoir “Prozac Nation: Young and Depressed in America” died in a Manhattan hospital on Jan. 7 at age 52.
Silvio Horta
Silvio Horta, creator of ABC comedy series “Ugly Betty,” was found dead in a Miami motel room Jan. 7. He was 45.
Read original story Hollywood’s Notable Deaths of 2020 (Photos) At TheWrap