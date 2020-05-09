A look at the stars in movies, TV, music, sports and media we lost this year

David Stern,

The former longtime commissioner of the NBA died Jan. 1 following a brain hemorrhage, according to a statement from current NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. He was 77.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Andrew Burkle

Andrew Burkle, an aspiring film producer and the son of billionaire Ron Burkle, died Jan. 6 in his Beverly Hills home, according to People Magazine. He was 27.

Elizabeth Wurtzel

The author of the seminal 1994 memoir “Prozac Nation: Young and Depressed in America” died in a Manhattan hospital on Jan. 7 at age 52.

Silvio Horta

Silvio Horta, creator of ABC comedy series “Ugly Betty,” was found dead in a Miami motel room Jan. 7. He was 45.

Read original story Hollywood’s Notable Deaths of 2020 (Photos) At TheWrap