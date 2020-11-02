Hollywood Mourns Sean Connery: "A Legend On-Screen and Off"

Abigail Covington
Photo credit: John Downing - Getty Images

From Esquire

As soon as news broke that Sean Connery, the iconic actor who molded the character James Bond in his image and starred in countless other beloved films, had died, tributes began pouring in across social media.

Connery's extended Bond family were quick to share their reactions, with fellow actor and Bond star Daniel Craig saying, "Sir Sean Connery will be remembered as Bond and so much more. He defined an era and a style. The wit and charm he portrayed on screen could be measured in mega watts; he helped create the modern blockbuster. He will continue to influence actors and film-makers alike for years to come. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones. Wherever he is, I hope there is a golf course."

The official James Bond Twitter account also chimed in with a tribute post on Twitter, as did the account run by the family of former Bond actor Sir Roger Moore.



Below are more tributes from the many celebrities who took to social media to honour the Hollywood legend.

Stephen King




Paul Feig




Kevin Smith




Elizabeth Hurley




Salma Hayek




George Takei




Hugh Jackman




Spike Lee




Elton John

John Cleese




Arnold Schwarzenegger

Senator Ted Cruz

Michael Bay

Sam Neill




You Might Also Like