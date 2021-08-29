Hollywood mourns Ed Asner: 'You made and will continue to make this world a better place'

Hollywood is mourning Ed Asner, following the news that the seven-time Emmy-winning actor died Sunday at age 91.

Asner became a TV fixture as gruff but good-hearted newsman Lou Grant on CBS' "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and spinoff "Lou Grant" in the 1970s and '80s. But he was embraced by younger audiences when he starred in 2003's "Elf" and 2009's "Up."

Those in Hollywood who crossed paths with Asner over the course of his more than 400 screen credits (and some who simply idolized him) paid tribute to the late actor on social media.

Maureen McCormick, who played Marcia Brady on "The Brady Bunch," tweeted she was "heartbroken" over the loss of her "sweet, kind and dear friend."

"You made and will continue to make this world a better place," she added. "I love you and will miss you so very much."

I’m heartbroken. Rest In Peace my sweet, kind and dear friend Ed. You made and will continue to make this world a better place. I love you and will miss you so very much. 💔 pic.twitter.com/L0tatwgEvt — Maureen McCormick (@MoMcCormick7) August 29, 2021

Michael McKean dubbed Asner a "fine man and a great actor."

"He was tough in the ways that count and suffered no fools. I acted with him just once and knew how lucky I was to do so. A hero. Rest in peace, Ed."

Bradley Whitford recalled having the "privilege of locking eyes" with Asner on the set of "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip," an Aaron Sorkin dramedy starring Whitford and featuring guest appearances from Asner.

Had the privilege of locking eyes with #EdAsner on Studio 60 and it meant a lot to me because I grew up loving him and he was one of those rare actors who just shot straight. He couldn’t help it. Rest In Peace, sir. Well done. — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) August 29, 2021

"It meant a lot to me because I grew up loving him and he was one of those rare actors who just shot straight. He couldn’t help it," the "West Wing" actor tweeted Sunday. "Rest In Peace, sir. Well done."

Josh Gad mourned Asner in a post celebrating his appearance on "Central Park," an adult animated sitcom Gad co-created and stars in for Apple TV+, for which Asner voiced Bitsy's (Stanley Tucci) brother Ambrose.

"He was a Legend, a beautiful soul and a truly brilliant actor. Love you sir! We will miss down here, but smiling that you are have fittingly gone Up," Gad wrote, nodding to his fellow Disney alum's role in the Oscar-winning animated film.

Comedian and voice actor Harry Shearer, who lent his voice to "Up," thanked Asner "for a lifetime of great work."

Director Judd Apatow shared on Twitter that Asner reached out to him "as recently as a few weeks ago" about raising money for charity.

"He was always a brilliant and often hilarious actor, but more importantly he worked till his final days trying to be of service to other people," Apatow wrote.

Yvette Nicole Brown recalled Niecy Nash's story about Asner's "kindness to her when she was just starting out & how he then came to her #WalkOfFame Ceremony decades later."

Brown added: "I never had the pleasure of meeting him, but I’ve heard he was a lovely man!"

Filmmaker Michael Moore recalled Asner taking a chance on him when he was working on his first film, "Roger & Me," in the 1980s.

"I was broke so I wrote to some famous people to ask for help. Only one responded: Ed Asner," Moore tweeted. " 'I don’t know you, kid, but here’s 500 bucks' said the note attached to the check. 'Sounds like it’ll be a great film. I was an autoworker once.' R.I.P. Ed"

Making my 1st film, Roger & Me, I was broke so I wrote to some famous people to ask for help. Only one responded: Ed Asner. “I don’t know you, kid, but here’s 500 bucks” said the note attached to the check. “Sounds like it’ll be a great film. I was an autoworker once.” R.I.P. Ed pic.twitter.com/AuGCNlyNnC — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) August 29, 2021

George Takei dubbed Asner "a giant on the screen, and a philanthropist, too. A man of true heart and talent. He will be missed."

Rosanna Arquette highlighted Asner's work for the Screen Actor's Guild (he served as president from 1981 to 1985), expressing gratitude for his dedication.

"Oh Ed Asner Rest In Peace and power friend. what a truly good and honorable human you were," she wrote.

“There have been few actors of Ed Asner’s prominence who risked their status to fight for social causes the way Ed did,” SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris told USA TODAY in a statement. “He fought passionately for his fellow actors, both before, during and after his SAG presidency. But his concern did not stop with performers. He fought for victims of poverty, violence, war, and legal and social injustice, both in the United States and around the globe.” END NEW

Contributing: Bill Keveney and Kim Willis

