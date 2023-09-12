Hollywood A-Listers Call on TIFF CEO to End Royal Bank of Canada Sponsorship, Citing Environmental Concerns

Hollywood A-listers Mark Ruffalo, Adam McKay, Kat Coiro, Julianne Moore, Rachel McAdams, Joaquin Phoenix and Edward Norton are among more than 200 signatories of an open letter calling on Toronto International Film Festival CEO Cameron Bailey to drop the Royal Bank of Canada as a sponsor for its 2024 event.

The letter argues that RBC is “world-leading enabler of fossil fuel extraction” despite making “extensive statements purporting to champion the cause of fighting climate change, resulting in a federal investigation for deceiving its customers.”

It also notes that multiple leading Indigenous and BIPOC organizations and nations have “denounced the bank’s indiscriminate enabling of projects on their lands” and that RBC has has denied senior leaders of Indigenous nations access to its AGM despite having the proper paperwork.

“If we are to play a meaningful role in countering the climate crisis and stand in solidarity with Indigenous Peoples, we cannot be blind to our industry’s role in shaping culture. We cannot implicitly endorse RBC by allowing it to be the leading partner of Canadian film,” the letter states.

The letter says that TIFF’s more than 100 corporate sponsors and $45 million in revenue makes it “well positioned to replace RBC’s estimated $1 million per year and find less harmful sponsors,” and that there’s even an opportunity to “move beyond fossil fuel money.”

Representatives for TIFF and RBC did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment on the letter.

