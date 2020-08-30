‘Hollywood’s Jim Parsons On Portraying Sexual Predator In Life-Changing Project & The Need To Investigate All Kinds Of Human Behavior

When Jim Parsons was approached for Netflix miniseries Hollywood, he jumped at the chance to play a complicated, real-life figure, unlike any he’d played before, whose experiences force us to reflect on the entertainment industry as it is today—and the extent to which it has or has not changed over the last 70+ years.

Created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, the drama follows a group of ambitious actors and filmmakers in Post-World War II Tinseltown, considering what might have happened, had inequality in entertainment been addressed decades ago.

In the series, Parsons plays Henry Wilson, the talent agent who launched the careers of stars like Rock Hudson. Vicious, vulnerable, calculating and unpredictable, Wilson is a victim of his times, who ends up becoming a villain. A closed homosexual tormented by the bigotry with which he’s faced, he resorts to the life of a sexual predator, before attempting to make amends for his misdeeds.

From the perspective of the nine-time Emmy nominee, the character and the project in general were gifts that he never could have seen coming. “Without being too dramatic about it,” he says, “I felt at the time, and I still feel now that [they] changed me in some way.”

Below, the actor reflects on his approach to playing Henry, navigating uncomfortable sex scenes, the need to closely examine all kinds of human behavior, and Hollywood, as he sees it.

DEADLINE: How did you come to star in Hollywood? What excited you about being a part of this show?

JIM PARSONS: Really, the answer would be Ryan Murphy, but the longer version is that I was working on the movie version of Boys in the Band. We were in LA shooting, and Ryan was a producer on that, and one day, he knocked on my trailer. He was working on Hollywood, and asked if I’d be interested in doing it.

What was funny is he goes, “It’s a great character. Something you haven’t played before, blah, blah, blah,” and I was like, “Okay.” He goes, “I’m going to give you the first couple of episodes to read. We’re still polishing.” So, he didn’t send them immediately, but I remember going home and talking to my husband about it.

My brain just began doing somersaults because this was the summer after Big Bang had ended, and I knew I was going to do Boys in the Band, but I really had prepared myself for the highs and lows of a non-working wasteland in front of me, for however long that was going to be. So when he came, I was like, “Oh my God.” I’m trying to recalibrate, and it was my husband, Todd, who was like, “Well, there’s really almost no way in hell you’re not doing it, because you love working with Ryan.” And I was like, “You’re right. It’s absolutely true.”

So, I read the first scripts. I hadn’t ever heard of Henry Wilson beforehand, but I was only excited about playing him. I was excited to play a real character. I was excited about Google imaging him, and seeing if there was anything we could do to fuss with the appearance a little bit—and there were things. So, that was that.

DEADLINE: Can you describe what you spoke with Murphy and Ian Brennan about, when you first boarded the series?

PARSONS: Ryan knew from the beginning that it was going to be a fictionalized fantasy version of events, but other than that, they were still working on the episodes. I found Robert Hofler’s book, The Man Who Invented Rock Hudson, so I just threw myself into that and waited for the scripts to come down to see what would happen, and it was really fun in that way.

I’d never played somebody historical that was so literally based on them, so it was a very unique and rewarding experience to have so much background, and for that, I really should thank Robert Hofler. I mean, he wrote such a full-service book of Wilson’s life. It really was my bible, and it offered me a grounding, and an emotional backdrop to come from. No matter how lascivious or ridiculous or sinister, or whatever the scene was, I always had this full person in my heart and in my mind, thanks to that.

DEADLINE: Were there other aspects to finding your way into the character of Henry? How did you work through the nuances of someone who could be so venomous, yet was ultimately so vulnerable?

PARSONS: Honestly, it was really more of just what happened once we were on set and saying the words to each other. I mean, I certainly spent a good deal of time. They wrote some really delicious dialogue for Henry, and I enjoyed learning those lines, just walking around my own apartment. So, it was just so much fun. But it’s always a very different beast when you’re unleashing those monologues or lines onto another human being, and you get a reaction from them. So, it was more of an exploratory process in that way.

