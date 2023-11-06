Hollywood Holds Breath as SAG-AFTRA Considers Studios’ ‘Last and Final’ Offer

Sunday was a tense day in Hollywood as the entertainment industry awaits news from SAG-AFTRA, whose negotiating committee spent the day pouring over what the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers said would be its “best, last and final offer.”

Insiders on both sides of the talks told TheWrap that SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP only met for about an hour via Zoom on Saturday, but the meeting was notably different in that CEOs from all of the AMPTP member studios were present. In previous talks, only the CEOs of Disney, Netflix, Warner Bros. Discovery and NBCUniversal were present.

SAG-AFTRA told the AMPTP that it would need more time to consider the proposal, and as of Sunday evening, no further meetings between the guild and AMPTP have been scheduled.

A studio insider told TheWrap that the AMPTP’s proposal contained “full” protections regarding the use of so-called AI technology, as well as a 100% hike in compensation on high budget streaming productions, for both episodic television and feature films.

This isn’t the first time that terms like “best and final offer” were used by the studios. In September, such a phrase was used by studio insiders during the final weekend of negotiations with the Writers Guild of America, yielding scoffs from WGA members on social media and on the picket lines. A day later, the WGA and AMPTP announced that they had reached an agreement, ending the writers’ strike.

But in late October, insiders told TheWrap that AMPTP leaders, spurred on by the CEOs of some of Hollywood’s biggest studios, were considering returning to hardball tactics and putting talks on pause until January if a deal couldn’t be reached by early November.

While no such ultimatum has been issued publicly, the fact that even SAG-AFTRA has confirmed the studio’s description of the deal as “final,” suggests that may come to pass if the new offer doesn’t meet the guild’s needs.

More to come…

