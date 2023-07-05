Hollywood Heavyweight Legal Pivot: KWIKH Now Kinsella Holley Iser Kump Steinsapir In Tribute To Howard Weitzman’s Legacy

Two years after Kinsella Weitzman Iser Kump LLP became Kinsella Weitzman Iser Kump Holley LLP, the Wilshire Blvd-based firm is now Kinsella Holley Iser Kump Steinsapir LLP.

While the late Howard Weitzman’s name will no longer be on the legal house he co-founded in 2006, the Michael Jackson attorney and dealmaker’s presence looms perhaps larger than ever. In very real terms, the promotion of Weitzman protégés Shawn Holley and Jonathan Steinsapir represents a solidification of the lawyer’s legacy into the firm’s future.

“When we started our law firm we knew we wanted to create a place where talented litigators could practice law for decades to come,” Kinsella said today. “Our decisions to make Jon a name partner and honor Shawn’s contributions will ensure that our firm, comprised of superb attorneys working with clients shaping the entertainment business landscape, will be around for a long, long time.”

“Having been a member of the firm since its inception, I have witnessed KHIKS’ remarkable success over the past 17 years,” Holley told Deadline Wednesday. “I am honored to move into second position in our firm name, an honor and responsibility I do not take lightly,” the Reasonable Doubt producer added. “I feel like my name is not replacing Howard’s; rather, he is passing me the baton,”

Holley’s promotion to the second name spot comes off the O.J. Simpson Dream Team vet and Kim Kardashian attorney’s recent co-defense counsel role in Danny Masterson’s second rape trial. Found guilty of two counts of sexual assault by a LA jury on May 31 and facing up to 30 years behind the bars, the currently incarcerated That 70s Show actor is scheduled to be sentenced on August 4.

Having assumed the bulk of the responsibility for the estate of Michael Jackson for the now KHIKS with Weitzman’s death in April 2021, Steinsapir has had a full dance card of cases centering on the career and IP of the one-time King of Pop.

Still, the shift to a new name for the firm, puts the music lawyer center stage now. “As the youngest name partner, I hope to help lead the firm into the future and to continue to uphold the values, culture, and highest quality of legal work that the other name partners, along with the late great Howard Weitzman, created,” the 2002 UCLA School of Law grad says.

“I could have never imagined seeing my name on this firm when I joined it 16 years ago. I am humbled.”

“Dale, Mike and I are excited for this next phase in the evolution of our law firm, as we all continue to work collaboratively and successfully to resolve the most intriguing and challenging disputes in entertainment and business,” KHIKS’ Managing Partner, Larry Iser stated today of the change in the partnership and name. “Howard Weitzman had the utmost respect and admiration for Shawn and Jon – each of whom he mentored after hand-selecting them to join our team. Our name change pays tribute to these key contributors who have helped shape the firm over the past two decades.”

